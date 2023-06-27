Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, looks out from a military vehicle on a street in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2023, leaving an area of the headquarters of the Southern Military District. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Prigozhin's troops who joined him in the uprising will not face prosecution and those who did not will be offered contracts by the Defense Ministry. After the deal was reached Saturday, Prigozhin ordered his troops to halt their march on Moscow and retreat to field camps in Ukraine, where they have been fighting alongside Russian troops. (AP Photo)
Sports

Minnesota United adds striker Teemu Pukki as designated player for scoring boost

FILE - Finland's Teemu Pukki celebrates after scoring against Bosnia during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Bosnia and Herzegovina and Finland, at the Bilino Polje Stadium in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Minnesota United signed Finnish and former Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki to a designated player contract on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, the latest move by the MLS club in search of a scoring boost. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut, File)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota United signed Finnish and former Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki to a designated player contract on Tuesday, the latest move by the MLS club in search of a scoring boost.

The deal is for two years, with a club option to extend it for six more months through December 2025. Pukki will occupy an international roster spot for the Loons, who are in 12th place in the Western Conference at 5-7-6 with just 17 goals in 18 games.

The 33-year-old Pukki had 88 goals and 29 assists in 210 matches over five seasons with Norwich City, with two of those seasons in the English Premier League. Pukki is the all-time leading scorer in international competition for Finland, with 38 goals in 112 appearances since his debut in 2009.

“The fact is, he scores goals and I know that if we continue to create the opportunities we have this season he will no doubt be successful in this league,” Minnesota coach Adrian Heath said. “We are delighted to get him here and get him integrated with the group.”

The MLS transfer window officially opens on July 5. The league’s designated player rule allows each club up to three players who can exceed the salary cap. Minnesota’s other designated players are midfielder Emanuel Reynoso and forward Ménder García.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports