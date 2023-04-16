AP NEWS
Double-A Eastern League Glance

April 16, 2023 GMT

All Times EDT

Northeast Division
WLPct.GB
Portland (Boston)71.875
Hartford (Colorado)53.6252
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)53.6252
New Hampshire (Toronto)44.5003
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)26.2505
Reading (Philadelphia)17.1256

Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
Richmond (San Francisco)53.625
Akron (Cleveland)44.5001
Bowie (Baltimore)44.5001
Erie (Detroit)44.5001
Harrisburg (Washington)44.5001
Altoona (Pittsburgh)35.3752

___

Friday's Games

Altoona 4, Erie 2

Somerset 6, Binghamton 0

Portland 3, New Hampshire 1

Hartford 6, Reading 4

Harrisburg 6, Richmond 5, 10 innings

Akron 7, Bowie 5

Saturday's Games

Somerset 5, Binghamton 1

Erie 5, Altoona 4, 10 innings

Portland 6, New Hampshire 1

Hartford 5, Reading 1

Richmond 4, Harrisburg 3

Bowie 6, Akron 2

Sunday's Games

Richmond at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.

Akron at Bowie, 1:05 p.m.

Somerset at Binghamton, 1:05 p.m.

Altoona at Erie, 1:35 p.m.

Portland at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.

Hartford at Reading, 3:15 p.m.

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Erie at Richmond, 11:05 a.m.

Bowie at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Reading at Portland, 6 p.m.

Harrisburg at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

New Hampshire at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.

Binghamton at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

