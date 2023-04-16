April 16, 2023 GMT
Double-A Eastern League Glance
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Portland (Boston)
|7
|1
|.875
|—
|Hartford (Colorado)
|5
|3
|.625
|2
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|5
|3
|.625
|2
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|4
|4
|.500
|3
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|2
|6
|.250
|5
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|1
|7
|.125
|6
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|5
|3
|.625
|—
|Akron (Cleveland)
|4
|4
|.500
|1
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|4
|4
|.500
|1
|Erie (Detroit)
|4
|4
|.500
|1
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|4
|4
|.500
|1
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|3
|5
|.375
|2
___
|Friday's Games
Altoona 4, Erie 2
Somerset 6, Binghamton 0
Portland 3, New Hampshire 1
Hartford 6, Reading 4
Harrisburg 6, Richmond 5, 10 innings
Akron 7, Bowie 5
|Saturday's Games
Somerset 5, Binghamton 1
Erie 5, Altoona 4, 10 innings
Portland 6, New Hampshire 1
Hartford 5, Reading 1
Richmond 4, Harrisburg 3
Bowie 6, Akron 2
|Sunday's Games
Richmond at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.
Akron at Bowie, 1:05 p.m.
Somerset at Binghamton, 1:05 p.m.
Altoona at Erie, 1:35 p.m.
Portland at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.
Hartford at Reading, 3:15 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Erie at Richmond, 11:05 a.m.
Bowie at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Reading at Portland, 6 p.m.
Harrisburg at Akron, 6:35 p.m.
New Hampshire at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.
Binghamton at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.
<