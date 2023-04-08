AP NEWS
High-A South Atlantic League Glance

April 8, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Aberdeen (Baltimore)101.000
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)101.000
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)101.000
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)01.0001
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)01.0001
Wilmington (Washington)01.0001

South Division
WLPct.GB
Rome (Atlanta)201.000
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)101.000½
Hickory (Texas)101.000½
Asheville (Houston)01.000
Winston-Salem (CWS)01.000
Greenville (Boston)02.0002

___

Thursday's Games

Bowling Green 10, Asheville 0

Rome 3, Greenville 1

Hickory 10, Winston-Salem 5

Wilmington at Aberdeen, ppd.

Friday's Games

Brooklyn 9, Jersey Shore 8, 11 innings

Hudson Valley 8, Greensboro 1

Bowling Green at Asheville, ppd.

Rome 5, Greenville 3

Winston-Salem at Hickory, ppd.

Aberdeen 4, Wilmington 2

Saturday's Games

Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 2 p.m.

Greensboro at Hudson Valley, 4:05 p.m.

Greenville at Rome, 5 P.m.

Bowling Green at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Wilmington at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 2 p.m.

Greensboro at Hudson Valley, 2:05 p.m.

