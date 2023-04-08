April 8, 2023 GMT
High-A South Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Wilmington (Washington)
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rome (Atlanta)
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|1
|0
|1.000
|½
|Hickory (Texas)
|1
|0
|1.000
|½
|Asheville (Houston)
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
|Winston-Salem (CWS)
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
|Greenville (Boston)
|0
|2
|.000
|2
___
|Thursday's Games
Bowling Green 10, Asheville 0
Rome 3, Greenville 1
Hickory 10, Winston-Salem 5
Wilmington at Aberdeen, ppd.
|Friday's Games
Brooklyn 9, Jersey Shore 8, 11 innings
Hudson Valley 8, Greensboro 1
Bowling Green at Asheville, ppd.
Rome 5, Greenville 3
Winston-Salem at Hickory, ppd.
Aberdeen 4, Wilmington 2
|Saturday's Games
Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 2 p.m.
Greensboro at Hudson Valley, 4:05 p.m.
Greenville at Rome, 5 P.m.
Bowling Green at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Wilmington at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 2 p.m.
Greensboro at Hudson Valley, 2:05 p.m.
<