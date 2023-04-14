AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

High-A South Atlantic League Glance

April 14, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)42.667
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)42.667
Wilmington (Washington)33.5001
Aberdeen (Baltimore)24.3332
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)24.3332
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)24.3332

South Division
WLPct.GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)401.000
Winston-Salem (CWS)31.7501
Hickory (Texas)22.5002
Greenville (Boston)23.400
Rome (Atlanta)23.400
Asheville (Houston)13.2503

___

Wednesday's Games

Bowling Green 9, Rome 5

Hudson Valley 12, Aberdeen 5

Wilmington 7, Hickory 5

Jersey Shore 6, Greensboro 2

Winston-Salem 12, Brooklyn 7

Greenville 5, Asheville 2

Thursday's Games

Hudson Valley 6, Aberdeen 4

Wilmington 5, Hickory 4

Greensboro 10, Jersey Shore 6

Winston-Salem 7, Brooklyn 5

Asheville 10, Greenville 8, 11 innings

Bowling Green 3, Rome 2

Friday's Games

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Hickory at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Greensboro at Jersey Shore, 6:35 p.m.

Brooklyn at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Asheville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Rome at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Greensboro at Jersey Shore, 4:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 4:05 p.m.

Hickory at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Brooklyn at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Asheville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Rome at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.