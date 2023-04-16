AP NEWS
Double-A Eastern League Glance

April 16, 2023 GMT

All Times EDT

Northeast Division
WLPct.GB
Portland (Boston)72.778
Hartford (Colorado)54.5562
New Hampshire (Toronto)54.5562
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)54.5562
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)36.3334
Reading (Philadelphia)27.2225

Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
Akron (Cleveland)54.556
Erie (Detroit)54.556
Harrisburg (Washington)54.556
Richmond (San Francisco)54.556
Bowie (Baltimore)45.4441
Altoona (Pittsburgh)36.3332

___

Saturday's Games

Somerset 5, Binghamton 1

Erie 5, Altoona 4, 10 innings

Portland 6, New Hampshire 1

Hartford 5, Reading 1

Richmond 4, Harrisburg 3

Bowie 6, Akron 2

Sunday's Games

Harrisburg 6, Richmond 3

Akron 4, Bowie 2, 10 innings

Binghamton 2, Somerset 0

Erie 7, Altoona 3

New Hampshire 3, Portland 2

Reading 7, Hartford 1

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Erie at Richmond, 11:05 a.m.

Bowie at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Reading at Portland, 6 p.m.

Harrisburg at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

New Hampshire at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.

Binghamton at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Bowie at Altoona, 11 a.m.

Reading at Portland, 6 p.m.

Erie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

New Hampshire at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.

Binghamton at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

