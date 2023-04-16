April 16, 2023 GMT
Double-A Eastern League Glance
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Portland (Boston)
|7
|2
|.778
|—
|Hartford (Colorado)
|5
|4
|.556
|2
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|5
|4
|.556
|2
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|5
|4
|.556
|2
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|3
|6
|.333
|4
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|2
|7
|.222
|5
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Akron (Cleveland)
|5
|4
|.556
|—
|Erie (Detroit)
|5
|4
|.556
|—
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|5
|4
|.556
|—
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|5
|4
|.556
|—
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|4
|5
|.444
|1
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|3
|6
|.333
|2
___
|Saturday's Games
Somerset 5, Binghamton 1
Erie 5, Altoona 4, 10 innings
Portland 6, New Hampshire 1
Hartford 5, Reading 1
Richmond 4, Harrisburg 3
Bowie 6, Akron 2
|Sunday's Games
Harrisburg 6, Richmond 3
Akron 4, Bowie 2, 10 innings
Binghamton 2, Somerset 0
Erie 7, Altoona 3
New Hampshire 3, Portland 2
Reading 7, Hartford 1
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Erie at Richmond, 11:05 a.m.
Bowie at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Reading at Portland, 6 p.m.
Harrisburg at Akron, 6:35 p.m.
New Hampshire at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.
ADVERTISEMENT
Binghamton at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Bowie at Altoona, 11 a.m.
Reading at Portland, 6 p.m.
Erie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Harrisburg at Akron, 6:35 p.m.
New Hampshire at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.
Binghamton at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.