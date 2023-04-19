AP NEWS
High-A South Atlantic League Glance

April 19, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)73.700
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)64.6001
Aberdeen (Baltimore)55.5002
Wilmington (Washington)55.5002
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)37.3004
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)28.2005

South Division
WLPct.GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)62.750
Winston-Salem (CWS)62.750
Hickory (Texas)44.5002
Greenville (Boston)45.444
Rome (Atlanta)45.444
Asheville (Houston)35.3753

Monday's Games

Tuesday's Games

Hudson Valley 8, Rome 2

Greenville 7, Greensboro 6, 10 innings

Winston-Salem 13, Asheville 8

Wilmington 4, Brooklyn 3

Bowling Green 5, Hickory 3

Aberdeen 9, Jersey Shore 8

Wednesday's Games

Hudson Valley at Rome, 11 a.m.

Greenville at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Wilmington at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Greenville at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Wilmington at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Rome, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

