Triple-A International League Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Norfolk (Baltimore)
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Buffalo (Toronto)
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Jacksonville (Miami)
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Scranton/WB (N.Y. Yankees)
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Worcester (Boston)
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Durham (Tampa Bay)
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|Rochester (Washington)
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Iowa (Chicago Cubs)
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Nashville (Milwaukee)
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Omaha (Kansas City)
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Gwinnett (Atlanta)
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Memphis (St. Louis)
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|St. Paul (Minnesota)
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Toledo (Detroit)
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Columbus (Cleveland)
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|Louisville (Cincinnati)
|0
|2
|.000
|2
___
|Friday's Games
Worcester 11, Syracuse 2
Lehigh Valley 8, Rochester 7, 10 innings
Toledo 7, St. Paul 4
Scranton/WB 2, Buffalo 1
Norfolk 6, Durham 4
Memphis 9, Charlotte 1
Omaha 8, Indianapolis 6
Gwinnett 8, Jacksonville 5
Louisville at Nashville, ppd.
Iowa 11, Columbus 5
|Saturday's Games
Norfolk 13, Durham 4
Lehigh Valley 2, Rochester 1
Omaha 12, Indianapolis 1
Buffalo 6, Scranton/WB 4
Syracuse 16, Worcester 6
St. Paul 6, Toledo 1
Iowa 4, Columbus 3, 10 innings
Jacksonville 8, Gwinnett 7, 11 innings
Charlotte 5, Memphis 4
Nashville 3, Louisville 1, 8 innings, 1st game
Nashville 5, Louisville 4, 9 innings, 2nd game
|Sunday's Games
Memphis at Charlotte, 1:05 p.m.
Buffalo at Scranton/WB, 1:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Worcester, 1:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Gwinnett, 1:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Rochester, 1:05 p.m.
Omaha at Indianapolis, 1:35 p.m.
St. Paul at Toledo, 2:05 p.m.
Columbus at Iowa, 2:08 p.m.
Louisville at Nashville, 3:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Durham, 5:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Worcester at Buffalo, 2:05 p.m.
Rochester at Syracuse, 2:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Columbus, 6:15 p.m.
Indianapolis at Louisville, 6:35 p.m.
Gwinnett at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m.
Scranton/WB at Lehigh Valley, 6:45 p.m.
Durham at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m.
Toledo at Omaha, 7:35 p.m.
Iowa at St. Paul, 7:37 p.m.
Nashville at Memphis, 7:45 p.m.