Triple-A International League Glance

April 2, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)201.000
Norfolk (Baltimore)201.000
Buffalo (Toronto)11.5001
Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)11.5001
Jacksonville (Miami)11.5001
Scranton/WB (N.Y. Yankees)11.5001
Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)11.5001
Worcester (Boston)11.5001
Durham (Tampa Bay)02.0002
Rochester (Washington)02.0002

West Division
WLPct.GB
Iowa (Chicago Cubs)201.000
Nashville (Milwaukee)201.000
Omaha (Kansas City)201.000
Gwinnett (Atlanta)11.5001
Memphis (St. Louis)11.5001
St. Paul (Minnesota)11.5001
Toledo (Detroit)11.5001
Columbus (Cleveland)02.0002
Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)02.0002
Louisville (Cincinnati)02.0002

___

Friday's Games

Worcester 11, Syracuse 2

Lehigh Valley 8, Rochester 7, 10 innings

Toledo 7, St. Paul 4

Scranton/WB 2, Buffalo 1

Norfolk 6, Durham 4

Memphis 9, Charlotte 1

Omaha 8, Indianapolis 6

Gwinnett 8, Jacksonville 5

Louisville at Nashville, ppd.

Iowa 11, Columbus 5

Saturday's Games
Norfolk 13, Durham 4

Lehigh Valley 2, Rochester 1

Omaha 12, Indianapolis 1

Buffalo 6, Scranton/WB 4

Syracuse 16, Worcester 6

St. Paul 6, Toledo 1

Iowa 4, Columbus 3, 10 innings

Jacksonville 8, Gwinnett 7, 11 innings

Charlotte 5, Memphis 4

Nashville 3, Louisville 1, 8 innings, 1st game

Nashville 5, Louisville 4, 9 innings, 2nd game

    • Sunday's Games

    Memphis at Charlotte, 1:05 p.m.

    Buffalo at Scranton/WB, 1:05 p.m.

    Syracuse at Worcester, 1:05 p.m.

    Jacksonville at Gwinnett, 1:05 p.m.

    Lehigh Valley at Rochester, 1:05 p.m.

    Omaha at Indianapolis, 1:35 p.m.

    St. Paul at Toledo, 2:05 p.m.

    Columbus at Iowa, 2:08 p.m.

    Louisville at Nashville, 3:05 p.m.

    Norfolk at Durham, 5:05 p.m.

    Monday's Games

    No games scheduled

    Tuesday's Games

    Worcester at Buffalo, 2:05 p.m.

    Rochester at Syracuse, 2:05 p.m.

    Charlotte at Columbus, 6:15 p.m.

    Indianapolis at Louisville, 6:35 p.m.

    Gwinnett at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m.

    Scranton/WB at Lehigh Valley, 6:45 p.m.

    Durham at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m.

    Toledo at Omaha, 7:35 p.m.

    Iowa at St. Paul, 7:37 p.m.

    Nashville at Memphis, 7:45 p.m.

