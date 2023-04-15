April 15, 2023 GMT
High-A South Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|5
|2
|.714
|—
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|5
|2
|.714
|—
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|3
|4
|.429
|2
|Wilmington (Washington)
|3
|4
|.429
|2
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|2
|5
|.286
|3
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|2
|5
|.286
|3
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|5
|0
|1.000
|—
|Hickory (Texas)
|3
|2
|.600
|2
|Winston-Salem (CWS)
|3
|2
|.600
|2
|Asheville (Houston)
|2
|3
|.400
|3
|Greenville (Boston)
|2
|4
|.333
|3½
|Rome (Atlanta)
|2
|3
|.400
|2½
___
|Thursday's Games
Hudson Valley 6, Aberdeen 4
Wilmington 5, Hickory 4
Greensboro 10, Jersey Shore 6
Winston-Salem 7, Brooklyn 5
Asheville 10, Greenville 8, 11 innings
Bowling Green 3, Rome 2
|Friday's Games
Hudson Valley 4, Aberdeen 1
Hickory 6, Wilmington 3
Greensboro 9, Jersey Shore 5
Brooklyn 8, Winston-Salem 3
Asheville 6, Greenville 5
Bowling Green 5, Rome 0
|Saturday's Games
Greensboro at Jersey Shore, 4:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 4:05 p.m.
Hickory at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.
Brooklyn at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Asheville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Rome at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Hickory at Wilmington, 1:05 p.m.
Greensboro at Jersey Shore, 1:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Winston-Salem, 2 p.m.
Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 2:05 p.m.
Rome at Bowling Green, 2:05 p.m.
Asheville at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.