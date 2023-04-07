AP NEWS
Triple-A International League Glance

April 7, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Norfolk (Baltimore)51.833
Buffalo (Toronto)21.667
Worcester (Boston)21.667
Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)32.600
Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)32.600
Durham (Tampa Bay)33.5002
Scranton/WB (N.Y. Yankees)33.5002
Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)33.5002
Jacksonville (Miami)24.3333
Rochester (Washington)14.200

West Division
WLPct.GB
Iowa (Chicago Cubs)401.000
Toledo (Detroit)42.6671
Memphis (St. Louis)33.5002
Nashville (Milwaukee)33.5002
Omaha (Kansas City)33.5002
St. Paul (Minnesota)22.5002
Gwinnett (Atlanta)24.3333
Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)24.3333
Louisville (Cincinnati)24.3333
Columbus (Cleveland)14.200

___

Wednesday's Games

Worcester at Buffalo, 2, ppd.

Nashville at Memphis, ppd.

Rochester 11, Syracuse 4

Toledo 7, Omaha 6

Charlotte at Columbus, ppd.

Indianapolis at Louisville, ppd.

Norfolk 6, Gwinnett 3

Scranton/WB 7, Lehigh Valley 4

Durham 5, Jacksonville 2

Iowa at St. Paul, 7:37 p.m. ppd.

Thursday's Games

Norfolk 3, Gwinnett 0

Worcester at Buffalo, 2, ppd.

Toledo 8, Omaha 5

Iowa 12, St. Paul 11

Indianapolis 5, Louisville 3, 1st game

Indianapolis 1, Louisville 0, 2nd game

Nashville 4, Memphis 0, 1st game

Memphis 2, Nashville 0, 2nd game

Columbus 4, Charlotte 3, 10 innings

Syracuse 6, Rochester 1

    • Scranton/WB 4, Lehigh Valley 2

    Durham 11, Jacksonville 7

    Friday's Games

    Worcester at Buffalo, 2, 6:05 p.m.

    Rochester at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.

    Gwinnett at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m.

    Charlotte at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.

    Durham at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m.

    Scranton/WB at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

    Indianapolis at Louisville, 7:15 p.m.

    Toledo at Omaha, 7:35 p.m.

    Iowa at St. Paul, 7:37 p.m.

    Nashville at Memphis, 8:05 p.m.

    Saturday's Games

    Scranton/WB at Lehigh Valley, 1st game, 12:35 p.m.

    Scranton/WB at Lehigh Valley, 2nd game, 5:35 p.m.

    Indianapolis at Louisville, 1:05 p.m.

    Rochester at Syracuse, 1:05 p.m.

    Iowa at St. Paul, 2, 2 p.m.

    Toledo at Omaha, 3:05 p.m.

    Worcester at Buffalo, 4:05 p.m.

    Nashville at Memphis, 4:05 p.m.

    Charlotte at Columbus, 4:15 p.m.

    Durham at Jacksonville, 6:35 p.m.

    Gwinnett at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m.

