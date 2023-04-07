Triple-A International League Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Norfolk (Baltimore)
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|Buffalo (Toronto)
|2
|1
|.667
|1½
|Worcester (Boston)
|2
|1
|.667
|1½
|Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)
|3
|2
|.600
|1½
|Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)
|3
|2
|.600
|1½
|Durham (Tampa Bay)
|3
|3
|.500
|2
|Scranton/WB (N.Y. Yankees)
|3
|3
|.500
|2
|Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)
|3
|3
|.500
|2
|Jacksonville (Miami)
|2
|4
|.333
|3
|Rochester (Washington)
|1
|4
|.200
|3½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Iowa (Chicago Cubs)
|4
|0
|1.000
|—
|Toledo (Detroit)
|4
|2
|.667
|1
|Memphis (St. Louis)
|3
|3
|.500
|2
|Nashville (Milwaukee)
|3
|3
|.500
|2
|Omaha (Kansas City)
|3
|3
|.500
|2
|St. Paul (Minnesota)
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|Gwinnett (Atlanta)
|2
|4
|.333
|3
|Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)
|2
|4
|.333
|3
|Louisville (Cincinnati)
|2
|4
|.333
|3
|Columbus (Cleveland)
|1
|4
|.200
|3½
___
|Wednesday's Games
Worcester at Buffalo, 2, ppd.
Nashville at Memphis, ppd.
Rochester 11, Syracuse 4
Toledo 7, Omaha 6
Charlotte at Columbus, ppd.
Indianapolis at Louisville, ppd.
Norfolk 6, Gwinnett 3
Scranton/WB 7, Lehigh Valley 4
Durham 5, Jacksonville 2
Iowa at St. Paul, 7:37 p.m. ppd.
|Thursday's Games
Norfolk 3, Gwinnett 0
Worcester at Buffalo, 2, ppd.
Toledo 8, Omaha 5
Iowa 12, St. Paul 11
Indianapolis 5, Louisville 3, 1st game
Indianapolis 1, Louisville 0, 2nd game
Nashville 4, Memphis 0, 1st game
Memphis 2, Nashville 0, 2nd game
Columbus 4, Charlotte 3, 10 innings
Syracuse 6, Rochester 1
Scranton/WB 4, Lehigh Valley 2
Durham 11, Jacksonville 7
|Friday's Games
Worcester at Buffalo, 2, 6:05 p.m.
Rochester at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.
Gwinnett at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m.
Charlotte at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.
Durham at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m.
Scranton/WB at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Indianapolis at Louisville, 7:15 p.m.
Toledo at Omaha, 7:35 p.m.
Iowa at St. Paul, 7:37 p.m.
Nashville at Memphis, 8:05 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Scranton/WB at Lehigh Valley, 1st game, 12:35 p.m.
Scranton/WB at Lehigh Valley, 2nd game, 5:35 p.m.
Indianapolis at Louisville, 1:05 p.m.
Rochester at Syracuse, 1:05 p.m.
Iowa at St. Paul, 2, 2 p.m.
Toledo at Omaha, 3:05 p.m.
Worcester at Buffalo, 4:05 p.m.
Nashville at Memphis, 4:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Columbus, 4:15 p.m.
Durham at Jacksonville, 6:35 p.m.
Gwinnett at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m.