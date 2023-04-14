AP NEWS
Triple-A Pacific Coast League Glance

April 14, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
WLPct.GB
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)93.750
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)84.6671
Round Rock (Texas)74.636
Albuquerque (Colorado)75.5832
Tacoma (Seattle)65.545
Sacramento (San Francisco)66.5003
El Paso (San Diego)57.4174
Reno (Arizona)47.364
Sugar Land (Houston)47.364
Las Vegas (Oakland)210.1677

___

Wednesday's Games

Sugar Land 7, Oklahoma City 3

Albuquerque 7, El Paso 2

Tacoma 6, Round Rock 0

Reno 6, Sacramento 5

Salt Lake 6, Las Vegas 3

Thursday's Games

Sacramento 8, Reno 6

Round Rock 2, Tacoma 1, 10 innings

Oklahoma City 12, Sugar Land 5

El Paso 19, Albuquerque 6

Salt Lake 8, Las Vegas 5

Friday's Games

Tacoma at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at El Paso, 8:35p.m.

Sacramento at Reno, 9:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Sacramento at Reno, 7:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at El Paso, 8:35p.m.

Salt Lake at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

