April 14, 2023 GMT
Triple-A Pacific Coast League Glance
|All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|9
|3
|.750
|—
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|8
|4
|.667
|1
|Round Rock (Texas)
|7
|4
|.636
|1½
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|7
|5
|.583
|2
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|6
|5
|.545
|2½
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|6
|6
|.500
|3
|El Paso (San Diego)
|5
|7
|.417
|4
|Reno (Arizona)
|4
|7
|.364
|4½
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|4
|7
|.364
|4½
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|2
|10
|.167
|7
___
|Wednesday's Games
Sugar Land 7, Oklahoma City 3
Albuquerque 7, El Paso 2
Tacoma 6, Round Rock 0
Reno 6, Sacramento 5
Salt Lake 6, Las Vegas 3
|Thursday's Games
Sacramento 8, Reno 6
Round Rock 2, Tacoma 1, 10 innings
Oklahoma City 12, Sugar Land 5
El Paso 19, Albuquerque 6
Salt Lake 8, Las Vegas 5
|Friday's Games
Tacoma at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Sugar Land at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Albuquerque at El Paso, 8:35p.m.
Sacramento at Reno, 9:05 p.m.
Salt Lake at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Sacramento at Reno, 7:05 p.m.
Tacoma at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Sugar Land at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Albuquerque at El Paso, 8:35p.m.
Salt Lake at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.