Single-A Carolina League Glance

Click to copy

Click to copy

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Down East (Texas) 5 4 .556 — Delmarva (Baltimore) 5 5 .500 ½ Lynchburg (Cleveland) 5 5 .500 ½ Salem (Boston) 5 5 .500 ½ Carolina (Milwaukee) 4 5 .444 1 Fredericksburg (Washington) 3 7 .300 2½

South Division W L Pct. GB Fayetteville (Houston) 6 3 .667 — Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 6 3 .667 — Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 5 4 .556 1 Columbia (Kansas City) 4 4 .500 1½ Charleston (Tampa Bay) 4 5 .444 2 Augusta (Atlanta) 3 5 .375 2½

___

Tuesday's Games

Carolina 5, Down East 2

Kannapolis 6, Charleston 1

Lynchburg 15, Salem 12

Myrtle Beach 2, Augusta 1, 10 innings

Delmarva 11, Fredericksburg 6

Columbia 5, Fayetteville 4, 10 innings

Wednesday's Games

Carolina at Down East, 11 a.m.

Charleston at Kannapolis, 11 a.m.

Lynchburg at Salem, 11:05 a.m.

Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 12:05 p.m.

Augusta at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Carolina at Down East, 7 p.m.

Charleston at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Lynchburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Augusta at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Carolina at Down East, 7 p.m.

Charleston at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Lynchburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Augusta at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.