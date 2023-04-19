AP NEWS
Single-A Carolina League Glance

April 19, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Down East (Texas)54.556
Delmarva (Baltimore)55.500½
Lynchburg (Cleveland)55.500½
Salem (Boston)55.500½
Carolina (Milwaukee)45.4441
Fredericksburg (Washington)37.300

South Division
WLPct.GB
Fayetteville (Houston)63.667
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)63.667
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)54.5561
Columbia (Kansas City)44.500
Charleston (Tampa Bay)45.4442
Augusta (Atlanta)35.375

___

Tuesday's Games

Carolina 5, Down East 2

Kannapolis 6, Charleston 1

Lynchburg 15, Salem 12

Myrtle Beach 2, Augusta 1, 10 innings

Delmarva 11, Fredericksburg 6

Columbia 5, Fayetteville 4, 10 innings

Wednesday's Games

Carolina at Down East, 11 a.m.

Charleston at Kannapolis, 11 a.m.

Lynchburg at Salem, 11:05 a.m.

Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 12:05 p.m.

Augusta at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Carolina at Down East, 7 p.m.

Charleston at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Lynchburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Augusta at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Carolina at Down East, 7 p.m.

Charleston at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Lynchburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Augusta at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

