April 20, 2023 GMT
Single-A Carolina League Glance
All Times EDT
North Division
W
L
Pct.
GB
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|6
|5
|.545
|—
|Salem (Boston)
|6
|5
|.545
|—
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|5
|5
|.500
|½
|Down East (Texas)
|5
|5
|.500
|½
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|5
|6
|.455
|1
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|3
|8
|.273
|3
|South Division
W
L
Pct.
GB
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|7
|3
|.700
|—
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|7
|3
|.700
|—
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|5
|5
|.500
|2
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|4
|5
|.444
|2½
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|4
|5
|.444
|2½
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|4
|6
|.400
|3
Tuesday's Games
Carolina 5, Down East 2
Kannapolis 6, Charleston 1
Lynchburg 15, Salem 12
Myrtle Beach 2, Augusta 1, 10 innings
Delmarva 11, Fredericksburg 6
Columbia 5, Fayetteville 4, 10 innings
Wednesday's Games
Carolina 5, Down East 2
Kannapolis 8, Charleston 7
Salem 5, Lynchburg 2
Delmarva 7, Fredericksburg 4
Augusta 2, Myrtle Beach 1
Fayetteville 7, Columbia 3
Thursday's Games
Carolina at Down East, 7 p.m.
Charleston at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Lynchburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.
Augusta at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.
Fayetteville at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
Friday's Games
Carolina at Down East, 7 p.m.
Charleston at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Lynchburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.
Augusta at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.
Fayetteville at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.