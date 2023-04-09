AP NEWS
High-A South Atlantic League Glance

April 9, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Aberdeen (Baltimore)21.667
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)21.667
Greensboro (Pittsburgh)21.667
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)12.3331
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)12.3331
Wilmington (Washington)12.3331

South Division
WLPct.GB
Rome (Atlanta)201.000
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)101.000½
Hickory (Texas)101.000½
Asheville (Houston)01.000
Winston-Salem (CWS)01.000
Greenville (Boston)02.0002

Saturday's Games

Jersey Shore 8, Brooklyn 6

Greensboro 5, Hudson Valley 3

Greenville at Rome, ppd.

Bowling Green at Asheville, 2, ppd.

Winston-Salem at Hickory, 2, ppd.

Aberdeen 8, Wilmington 2, 1st game

Wilmington 8, Aberdeen 4, 8 innings, 2nd game

Sunday's Games

Brooklyn 4, Jersey Shore 2

Greensboro 4, Hudson Valley 3

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Hickory at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Greensboro at Jersey Shore, 6:35 p.m.

Brooklyn at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Asheville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Rome at Bowling Green, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Rome at Bowling Green, 12:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Hickory at Wilmington, 6:35 p.m.

Greensboro at Jersey Shore, 6:35 p.m.

Brooklyn at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Asheville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

