Double-A Eastern League Glance

April 14, 2023 GMT

All Times EDT

Northeast Division
WLPct.GB
Portland (Boston)51.833
New Hampshire (Toronto)42.6671
Hartford (Colorado)33.5002
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)33.5002
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)24.3333
Reading (Philadelphia)15.1674

Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
Richmond (San Francisco)42.667
Akron (Cleveland)33.5001
Bowie (Baltimore)33.5001
Erie (Detroit)33.5001
Harrisburg (Washington)33.5001
Altoona (Pittsburgh)24.3332

___

Wednesday's Games

Altoona 17, Erie 6

Harrisburg 7, Richmond 6

Bowie 2, Akron 1

New Hampshire 3, Portland 2

Binghamton 9, Somerset 8

Hartford 8, Reading 7

Thursday's Games

Harrisburg 4, Richmond 3

Erie 13, Altoona 10, 10 innings

Binghamton 8, Somerset 7

Akron 3, Bowie 2

Portland 3, New Hampshire 2

Reading 4, Hartford 2

Friday's Games

Altoona at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Somerset at Binghamton, 6:05 p.m.

Portland at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Hartford at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

Richmond at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.

Akron at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Somerset at Binghamton, 1:05 p.m.

Altoona at Erie, 1:35 p.m.

Portland at New Hampshire, 4:05 p.m.

Hartford at Reading, 5:15 p.m.

Richmond at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.

Akron at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

