Double-A Eastern League Glance

April 15, 2023 GMT

All Times EDT

Northeast Division
WLPct.GB
Portland (Boston)61.857
Hartford (Colorado)43.5712
New Hampshire (Toronto)43.5712
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)43.5712
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)25.2864
Reading (Philadelphia)16.1435

Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
Akron (Cleveland)43.571
Harrisburg (Washington)43.571
Richmond (San Francisco)43.571
Altoona (Pittsburgh)34.4291
Bowie (Baltimore)34.4291
Erie (Detroit)34.4291

___

Thursday's Games

Harrisburg 4, Richmond 3

Erie 13, Altoona 10, 10 innings

Binghamton 8, Somerset 7

Akron 3, Bowie 2

Portland 3, New Hampshire 2

Reading 4, Hartford 2

Friday's Games

Altoona 4, Erie 2

Somerset 6, Binghamton 0

Portland 3, New Hampshire 1

Hartford 6, Reading 4

Harrisburg 6, Richmond 5, 10 innings

Akron 7, Bowie 5

Saturday's Games

Somerset at Binghamton, 1:05 p.m.

Altoona at Erie, 1:35 p.m.

Portland at New Hampshire, 4:05 p.m.

Hartford at Reading, 5:15 p.m.

Richmond at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.

Akron at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Richmond at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.

Akron at Bowie, 1:05 p.m.

Somerset at Binghamton, 1:05 p.m.

Altoona at Erie, 1:35 p.m.

Portland at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.

Hartford at Reading, 3:15 p.m.

