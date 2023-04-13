AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

Triple-A Pacific Coast League Glance

April 13, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
WLPct.GB
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)83.727
Albuquerque (Colorado)74.6361
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)74.6361
Round Rock (Texas)64.600
Tacoma (Seattle)64.600
Sacramento (San Francisco)56.4553
Reno (Arizona)46.400
Sugar Land (Houston)46.400
El Paso (San Diego)47.3644
Las Vegas (Oakland)29.1826

___

Tuesday's Games

Round Rock 10, Tacoma 2

Oklahoma City 4, Sugar Land 3, 10 innings

Albuquerque 13, El Paso 12

Sacramento 14, Reno 4

Salt Lake 11 Las Vegas 5

Wednesday's Games

Sugar Land 7, Oklahoma City 3

Albuquerque 7, El Paso 2

Tacoma 6, Round Rock 0

Reno 6, Sacramento 5

Salt Lake 6, Las Vegas 3

Thursday's Games

Sacramento at Reno, 2:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at El Paso, 8:35p.m.

Salt Lake at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Tacoma at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at El Paso, 8:35p.m.

Sacramento at Reno, 9:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.