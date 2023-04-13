April 13, 2023 GMT
Triple-A Pacific Coast League Glance
|All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|8
|3
|.727
|—
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|7
|4
|.636
|1
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|7
|4
|.636
|1
|Round Rock (Texas)
|6
|4
|.600
|1½
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|6
|4
|.600
|1½
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|5
|6
|.455
|3
|Reno (Arizona)
|4
|6
|.400
|3½
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|4
|6
|.400
|3½
|El Paso (San Diego)
|4
|7
|.364
|4
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|2
|9
|.182
|6
___
|Tuesday's Games
Round Rock 10, Tacoma 2
Oklahoma City 4, Sugar Land 3, 10 innings
Albuquerque 13, El Paso 12
Sacramento 14, Reno 4
Salt Lake 11 Las Vegas 5
|Wednesday's Games
Sugar Land 7, Oklahoma City 3
Albuquerque 7, El Paso 2
Tacoma 6, Round Rock 0
Reno 6, Sacramento 5
Salt Lake 6, Las Vegas 3
|Thursday's Games
Sacramento at Reno, 2:05 p.m.
Tacoma at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Sugar Land at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Albuquerque at El Paso, 8:35p.m.
Salt Lake at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Tacoma at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Sugar Land at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Albuquerque at El Paso, 8:35p.m.
Sacramento at Reno, 9:05 p.m.
Salt Lake at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.