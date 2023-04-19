April 19, 2023 GMT
High-A South Atlantic League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|7
|3
|.700
|—
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|6
|4
|.600
|1
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|5
|5
|.500
|2
|Wilmington (Washington)
|5
|5
|.500
|2
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|3
|7
|.300
|4
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|2
|8
|.200
|5
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|6
|2
|.750
|—
|Winston-Salem (CWS)
|6
|2
|.750
|—
|Hickory (Texas)
|4
|4
|.500
|2
|Greenville (Boston)
|4
|5
|.444
|2½
|Rome (Atlanta)
|4
|5
|.444
|2½
|Asheville (Houston)
|3
|5
|.375
|3
___
|Monday's Games
No Games Played
|Tuesday's Games
Hudson Valley 8, Rome 5
Greenville 7, Greensboro 6, 10 innings
Winston-Salem 13, Asheville 8
Wilmington 4, Brooklyn 3
Bowling Green 5, Hickory 3
Aberdeen 9, Jersey Shore 8
|Wednesday's Games
Hudson Valley at Rome, 11 a.m.
Greenville at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Wilmington at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Bowling Green at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Greenville at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Wilmington at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Rome, 7 p.m.
Bowling Green at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.