Triple-A Pacific Coast League Glance

April 12, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
WLPct.GB
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)82.800
Round Rock (Texas)63.667
Albuquerque (Colorado)64.6002
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)64.6002
Tacoma (Seattle)54.556
Sacramento (San Francisco)55.5003
El Paso (San Diego)46.4004
Reno (Arizona)36.333
Sugar Land (Houston)36.333
Las Vegas (Oakland)28.2006

___

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Round Rock 10, Tacoma 2

Oklahoma City 4, Sugar Land 3, 10 innings

Albuquerque 13, El Paso 12

Sacramento 14, Reno 4

Salt Lake 11 Las Vegas 5

Wednesday's Games

Sugar Land at Oklahoma City, 12:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at El Paso, 1:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Reno, 9:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Sacramento at Reno, 2:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at El Paso, 8:35p.m.

Salt Lake at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

