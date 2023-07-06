FILE - This image provided by Eisai in January 2023 shows vials and packaging for their medication, Leqembi. On Thursday, July 6, 2023, U.S. officials granted full approval to the closely watched Alzheimer’s drug, clearing the way for Medicare and other insurance plans to begin covering the treatment for people with the brain-robbing disease. (Eisai via AP, File)
Alzheimer’s drug gets full FDA approval
This photo, taken in New York, Thursday, July 6, 2023, shows Meta's new app Threads. Meta has unveiled an app called Threads to rival Twitter, targeting users looking for an alternative to the social media platform owned — and frequently changed — by Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Meta launches Twitter alternative Threads
Walt Nauta, left, a valet to former President Donald Trump who is charged with helping the ex-president hide classified documents the Justice Department wanted back, arrives for his arraignment along with defense attorney Stanley Woodward, at the James Lawrence King Federal Justice Building in Miami, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Trump’s valet pleads not guilty
This image released by Sony Pictures shows Patrick Wilson in Screen Gems' "Insidious: The Red Door." (Sony Pictures via AP)
‘Insidious: The Red Door’ movie review
FILE - Jwan Yosef, left, and Ricky Martin appear at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 27, 2022. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Ricky Martin announces divorce
Sports

Minor league pitcher Santana suspended for positive drug test, 1 day after release from Cubs

 
NEW YORK (AP) — Free agent pitcher Welington Santana was suspended for 56 games on Thursday by Major League Baseball following a positive test under the minor league drug program, a day after he was released by the Chicago Cubs.

Santana tested positive for the anabolic steroid Stanozolol, MLB said.

A 22-year-old right-hander, Santana signed a minor league contract with the Cubs on June 4 and went 0-1 with a 7.00 ERA over nine innings in seven games with the Dominican Summer League Cubs.

Other news
Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona, left, checks on Andres Gimenez after Gimenez was hit by an Atlanta Braves pitch during the third inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Guardians manager Francona honors Larry Doby’s legacy by writing Hall of Famer’s number 14 on cap
Guardians manager Terry Francona felt he needed to do something more to honor Larry Doby. On the 76th anniversary of Doby breaking the color barrier in the American League.
Cincinnati Reds' Nick Senzel, right, rounds the bases past Washington Nationals third baseman Jeimer Candelario after hitting a two-run home run in the 10th inning of a baseball game, Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Washington. Cincinnati won 5-4. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Senzel saves run in 9th, homers leading off 10th and Reds beat Nationals 5-4 for sweep
Nick Senzel made a leaping catch against the right-field wall to save a run in the ninth inning, then hit a two=run homer leading off the 10th to lift the Cincinnati Reds over the Nationals 5-4 for their first series sweep at Washington since 2006.
Frances Tiafoe of the US returns to Switzerland's Dominic Stricker in a men's singles match on day four of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Frances Tiafoe sends footwear message to Travis Scott at Wimbledon
Frances Tiafoe is still waiting on his sneakers from Travis Scott. The American tennis player advanced to the third round at Wimbledon on Thursday and then playfully nudged the rapper to send him a pair of his new Nike sneakers.
FILE - Los Angeles Kings' Anze Kopitar skates during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders, March 14, 2023, in Los Angeles. On Thursday, July 6, the Kings signed captain Kopitar to a two-year extension worth $14 million. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, file)
Kings sign captain Anze Kopitar to a 2-year extension worth $14 million
The Los Angeles Kings have signed captain Anze Kopitar to a two-year extension worth $14 million. Kopitar is now under contract through the 2025-26 NHL season at a salary cap hit of $7 million.

He spent last year with the Baltimore Orioles DSL Black team, going 0-2 with a 5.09 ERA and one save in 12 relief appearances.

Ten players have been disciplined under the minor league program this year.

