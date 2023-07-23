Authorities suspend search for missing Maine lobsterman who just graduatedd from high school

STEUBEN, Maine (AP) — Authorities have suspended the search for a missing 18-year-old Down East Maine lobsterman whose unoccupied boat was found adrift.

The Coast Guard said in a tweet Sunday afternoon that the search for Tylar Michaud, of Steuben, which involved vessels and aircraft, was suspended after 40 hours “pending further developments.”

Michaud was reported missing at 5 p.m. Friday when he did not return from a day of hauling and setting his traps near Petit Manan Point, the state Department of Marine Resources said in a statement. Petit Manan Point is about 15 miles (24 kilometers) east of Mount Desert Island.

His boatd, Top Gun, was found at Friday by a local fisherman.

The Maine Army National Guard, the Maine Forest Service and many good Samaritan boat operators and community members have helped with the search.

The search was hampered Saturday by fog that limited visibility, the Marine Patrol said.

Michaud was a 2023 graduate of Sumner Memorial High School, according to a statement release by Principal Jackson Green.

Michaud “was not only an exceptional student but also a compassionate, kind-hearted individual who always went above and beyond to lend a helping hand to others. His smile and unwavering positivity brightened the lives of everyone he encountered, leaving a lasting impression on the hearts of teachers, staff, and fellow students alike,” Green said.

The school is making mental health professionals available on campus on Monday to provide support for students, staff members, and community members, he said.