Church personnel inspect damages inside the Odesa Transfiguration Cathedral in Odesa, Ukraine, Sunday, July 23, 2023, following Russian missile attacks. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russian strike on Odesa
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ryan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
‘Barbie’ box office
FILE - A Twitter app icon on a mobile phone is displayed in Philadelphia, U.S.A., April 26, 2017. Elon Musk plans to change the logo of Twitter to an “X” from the bird, marking what would be the latest big change since he bought the social media platform for $44 billion last year. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Twitter’s new logo
FILE - Jamie Foxx smiles during an NBA basketball game between the Washington Wizards and Dallas Mavericks in Dallas, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Academy Award winning actor, Grammy winning singer and comedian says he “went to hell and back” but is recovering from an undisclosed medical condition. Foxx made his first public comments in an Instagram message posted on Friday, July 21, 2023 after being hospitalized in April. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
Jamie Foxx recovering
Popular Party leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo casts his ballot in Madrid, Spain, Sunday July 23, 2023. Voters in Spain go to the polls Sunday in an election that could make the country the latest European Union member swing to the populist right, a shift that would represent a major upheaval after five years under a left-wing government.(AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Spanish elections
U.S. News

Authorities suspend search for missing Maine lobsterman who just graduatedd from high school

 
Share

STEUBEN, Maine (AP) — Authorities have suspended the search for a missing 18-year-old Down East Maine lobsterman whose unoccupied boat was found adrift.

The Coast Guard said in a tweet Sunday afternoon that the search for Tylar Michaud, of Steuben, which involved vessels and aircraft, was suspended after 40 hours “pending further developments.”

Michaud was reported missing at 5 p.m. Friday when he did not return from a day of hauling and setting his traps near Petit Manan Point, the state Department of Marine Resources said in a statement. Petit Manan Point is about 15 miles (24 kilometers) east of Mount Desert Island.

Other news
FILE - A man pours cold water onto his head to cool off on a sweltering hot day in the Mediterranean Sea in Beirut, Lebanon, Sunday, July 16, 2023. In the past 30 days, nearly 5,000 heat and rainfall records have been broken or tied in the United States and more than 10,000 records set globally, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Since 2000, the U.S. is setting about twice as many heat records as cold. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar, File)
Sick of hearing about record heat? Scientists say those numbers paint the story of a warming world
If it seems like you keep hearing about new heat records this summer, it’s because you do. Nearly every major climate-tracking organization proclaimed June the hottest June ever.
FILE - Delaware places their logo on the winning line of the tournament banner after winning the championship game against Drexel in the Colonial Athletic Association Conference NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, March 13, 2022, in Philadelphia. The Colonial Athletic Association has changed its name to the Coastal Athletic Association. The association of schools located in nine states along the Atlantic seaboard announced the name change on Thursday, July 20, 2023, to reflect its recent expansion, with members spanning from Massachusetts to South Carolina. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola, File)
Say goodbye to the Colonial Athletic Association, and hello to the Coastal Athletic Association
The Colonial Athletic Association has changed its name to the Coastal Athletic Association. The association of schools located in nine states along the Atlantic seaboard announced the name change on Thursday to reflect its recent expansion, with members spanning from Massachusetts to South Carolina.
Maine Gov. Janet Mills speaks to the media prior to signing into law a bill expanding access to abortions later in pregnancy, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at the State House in Augusta, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Maine governor vetoes bill to let minimum wage law apply to farm workers
Democratic Gov. Janet Mills has vetoed a bill that would allow the state’s minimum wage law to apply to farm workers, saying she supports the concept but had questions about the bill’s language.
Maine Gov. Janet Mills signs into law a bill expanding access to abortions later in pregnancy, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at the State House in Augusta, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Maine governor expands access to abortion later in pregnancy
Maine will soon expand abortion access, joining a half dozen states that leave it to doctors and patients to make the decision without restrictions on timing.

His boatd, Top Gun, was found at Friday by a local fisherman.

The Maine Army National Guard, the Maine Forest Service and many good Samaritan boat operators and community members have helped with the search.

The search was hampered Saturday by fog that limited visibility, the Marine Patrol said.

Michaud was a 2023 graduate of Sumner Memorial High School, according to a statement release by Principal Jackson Green.

Michaud “was not only an exceptional student but also a compassionate, kind-hearted individual who always went above and beyond to lend a helping hand to others. His smile and unwavering positivity brightened the lives of everyone he encountered, leaving a lasting impression on the hearts of teachers, staff, and fellow students alike,” Green said.

The school is making mental health professionals available on campus on Monday to provide support for students, staff members, and community members, he said.