    Louisiana man charged with hiding death of Georgia visitor

    March 21, 2023 GMT

    BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Police in Louisiana have charged a man with illegally dumping the body of a 42-year-old Georgia man found wrapped in plastic and a rug nearly two weeks after he went missing.

    Baton Rouge police arrested 45-year-old Derrick Perkins on Monday. They said Perkins is a drug dealer who took drugs with Nathan Millard of Covington, Georgia, while Millard was visiting Baton Rouge on a business trip in late February.

    Arresting documents say that police suspect Millard died from an accidental overdose and Perkins kept the man’s body in the trunk of his car for up to four days before dumping it behind a shuttered funeral home. A passerby called 911 after finding the body March 6.

    Perkins has not been charged with Millard’s death, The Advocate reported. Police spokesman Sgt. L’Jean McKneely said the investigation is still active. It was not immediately known if Perkins had an attorney who could speak for him.

    Millard and a client had gone to an LSU basketball game and visited a local pub afterward on Feb. 22. Security cameras showed Millard returned to his hotel nearby, then left again.

    A police affidavit included with the arrest records in Perkins’ case says that Millard, after leaving his hotel, went with an unidentified man and women to meet Perkins and accompanied him to a convenience store.

    • The affidavit says Millard and Perkins then drove to a house where they took drugs and Millard overdosed.

    The coroner found no signs of trauma to Millard’s body. No cause of death has been determined and toxicology reports are still pending.

