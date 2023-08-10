Missing man found alive, his dad still missing and 2 bodies recovered in Arizona case

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) — A 25-year-old man who was reported missing last month has been found alive, but his father remains missing, authorities said Thursday.

Maricopa County Sheriff’s officials said two unidentified bodies also were discovered when authorities served a search warrant recently on a home in the Phoenix suburb of Goodyear.

They said Dalton Holvig was recovering from gunshot wounds when they found him. His father, 51-year-old Chad Holvig, wasn’t one of the unidentified bodies.

Dalton Holvig told investigators that he was held against his will at the home.

Sheriff’s officials said weapons and other evidence found at the Goodyear residence are linked to the Holvig cases and two people at the home were arrested on unrelated charges.

The causes of death for the two unidentified victims haven’t been released yet.

According to sheriff’s officials, Chad Holvig left his house in Tonopah on July 4 to visit his son and was reported missing a week later. Dalton Holvig was last seen on July 10 by family members at his Goodyear home and was declared missing on Aug. 2.

Sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez said the investigation remains active and is in “an aggressive and fluid state.”