US commits more lawyers to address Native American disappearances and killings

A U.S. Coast Guard ship arrives in the harbor of St. John's, Newfoundland, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, following the arrival of the ship Horizon Arctic carrying debris from the Titan submersible. The submersible owned by OceanGate Expeditions imploded on its way to the wreck of the Titanic. (Paul Daly/The Canadian Press via AP)
Titan debris
FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna postpones tour
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Russian rebellion
FILE - Baltimore Ravens quarterback Ryan Mallett looks to pass during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Carolina Panthers, Aug. 11, 2016, in Baltimore. Mallett, who played for New England, Houston and Baltimore during five seasons in the NFL, has died. He was 35. Mallett died in an apparent drowning, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Mallett was a football coach at White Hall High School in his native Arkansas, and the school district also confirmed his death in a post on its website. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)
Ryan Mallett death
A person walks along the shore of Lake Michigan as the downtown skyline is blanketed in haze from Canadian wildfires Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
Wildfire haze
U.S. News

US commits more lawyers to address Native American disappearances and killings

Members of the U.S. government's Not Invisible Commission prepare for a field hearing in Albuquerque, N.M. on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Four skirts were placed at the front of the room to honor Native Americans who have gone missing or have been trafficked or killed. The commission will be crafting recommendations to improve coordination among agencies and to establish best practices for state, tribal and federal law enforcement. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan)
1 of 3 | 

Members of the U.S. government’s Not Invisible Commission prepare for a field hearing in Albuquerque, N.M. on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Four skirts were placed at the front of the room to honor Native Americans who have gone missing or have been trafficked or killed. The commission will be crafting recommendations to improve coordination among agencies and to establish best practices for state, tribal and federal law enforcement. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Four skirts are placed at the front of a room ahead of a field hearing hosted by the U.S. government's Not Invisible Commission in Albuquerque, N.M., on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. The skirts were meant to honor Native Americans who have gone missing or have been trafficked or killed. The commission will be crafting recommendations to improve coordination among agencies and to establish best practices for state, tribal and federal law enforcement as they address the alarming rate of disappearances and killings in Indian Country. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan)
2 of 3 | 

Four skirts are placed at the front of a room ahead of a field hearing hosted by the U.S. government’s Not Invisible Commission in Albuquerque, N.M., on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. The skirts were meant to honor Native Americans who have gone missing or have been trafficked or killed. The commission will be crafting recommendations to improve coordination among agencies and to establish best practices for state, tribal and federal law enforcement as they address the alarming rate of disappearances and killings in Indian Country. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Members of the U.S. government's Not Invisible Commission listen to testimony during a field hearing in Albuquerque, N.M., on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Four skirts were placed at the front of the room to honor Native Americans who have gone missing or have been trafficked or killed. The commission will be crafting recommendations to improve coordination among agencies and to establish best practices for state, tribal and federal law enforcement as officials address alarming rates of disappearances and killings in Indian Country. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan)
3 of 3 | 

Members of the U.S. government’s Not Invisible Commission listen to testimony during a field hearing in Albuquerque, N.M., on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Four skirts were placed at the front of the room to honor Native Americans who have gone missing or have been trafficked or killed. The commission will be crafting recommendations to improve coordination among agencies and to establish best practices for state, tribal and federal law enforcement as officials address alarming rates of disappearances and killings in Indian Country. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN
 
Share

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday announced it will be funneling more resources toward addressing the alarming rate of disappearances and killings among Native Americans.

As part of a new outreach program, the agency will dispatch five attorneys and five coordinators to several regions around the country to help with investigations of unsolved cases and related crimes.

Their reach will span from New Mexico and Arizona to Alaska, Washington, Oregon, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Michigan and Minnesota.

Other news
FILE - Protesters of Kentucky Senate Bill SB150, known as the Transgender Health Bill, cheer on speakers during a rally on the lawn of the Kentucky Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., March 29, 2023. A federal judge temporarily blocked Kentucky’s ban on gender-affirming care for transgender youths on Wednesday, June 28, taking the action shortly before the measure was set to take effect. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)
Federal judge temporarily blocks part of Kentucky law banning gender-affirming care for trans youths
A federal judge temporarily has blocked Kentucky’s ban on gender-affirming care for transgender youths.
FILE - Mickey and Minnie Mouse perform during a parade as they pass by the Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom theme park at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., on Jan. 15, 2020. After appointees of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took over Walt Disney World’s governing district in 2023, its firefighters were among the few employees who publicly welcomed them with open arms. But that warm relationship is in jeopardy now as a new administrator has reopened negotiations on a new contract that promised pay raises and more manpower for the more than 200 unionized firefighters and other first-responders. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
DeSantis proposes Disney trial schedule that puts start date in 2025, after elections
Attorneys for Gov. Ron DeSantis have asked that a trial involving Disney be postponed until the middle of 2025, well after the GOP presidential nomination race wraps up and voters have picked a winner in the November 2024 general election.
FILE -Former New Mexico State NCAA college basketball player Deuce Benjamin speaks at a news conference in Las Cruces, N.M., Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Shak Odunewu and Deuce Benjamin, the former New Mexico State basketball players who filed a lawsuit alleging they were ganged up on and sexually assaulted by teammates have settled the case, one of their attorneys said Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton, File)
New Mexico State agrees to pay $8M to settle basketball players’ sex assault, hazing lawsuit
New Mexico State agreed to pay $8 million to settle a lawsuit involving two basketball players who said they were sexually assaulted by teammates.
FILE - New York Attorney General Letitia James speaks during a ceremony on June 6, 2022, in New York. James charged in lawsuit, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, that operators of four nursing homes in New York misused more than $83-million in government money and neglected residents, including some who were malnourished or were left to sit for hours in their own urine and feces. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
Nursing homes accused of mistreating residents, misusing $83 million in lawsuit from New York AG
New York state Attorney General Letitia James charges in a lawsuit that the operators of four nursing homes in New York neglected residents and misused more than $83 million in government funds.

Attorney General Merrick Garland acknowledged that the crisis has shattered the lives of victims, their families and entire tribal communities.

“The Justice Department will continue to accelerate our efforts, in partnership with tribes, to keep their communities safe and pursue justice for American Indian and Alaska Native families,” Garland said in a statement.

The announcement came as a special commission gathered in Albuquerque for one of its final field hearings as it works to develop recommendations on improving the response from law enforcement and coordination within local, state, tribal and federal justice systems.

The commission started its meeting with a prayer and a moment of silence as four colorful skirts were displayed at the front of the room in honor of those who have gone missing or have been trafficked or killed.

Some commission members read the names of victims to be remembered, including Ashlynne Mike, an 11-year-old Navajo girl who was abducted, sexually assaulted and murdered in northwestern New Mexico in 2016.

With seemingly insurmountable jurisdictional challenges, members of the federal commission have a difficult task ahead. Over the next three days, they will be listening to more heartbreaking stories from Native American families who have had loved ones vanish or turn up dead.

The goals of the 37-member commission include tracking and reporting data on missing-person, homicide and human trafficking cases and increasing information sharing with tribal governments on violent crimes investigations and other prosecutions on Indian lands.

Aside from making recommendations to the Interior and Justice departments, the commission also is tasked with boosting resources for survivors and victims’ families, such as providing access to social workers and counselors.

Elizabeth Hidalgo Reese, a member of Nambé Pueblo and senior policy advisor for Native American affairs at the White House, acknowledged the emotional toll that comes from victims and families sharing their stories.

“We need to understand this problem from every angle, we need to explore every possible solution,” she said at the start of Wednesday’s hearing. “So we do need to hear from all of you.”

Leanne Guy, the founding executive director for the Southwest Indigenous Women’s Coalition, was among the commissioners who said they repeatedly hear about frustrations that stem from families not having any communication with law enforcement about the status of their loved ones’ cases.

Guy’s sister-in-law, Laverda Sorrell, vanished more than 20 years ago. Her family has seen federal agents come and go and no new leads despite rewards being offered.

Guy, who is Navajo, said she’s hopeful the recommendations that come from the commission’s painstaking work will transcend politics and presidential administrations.

“How we put this together will be very, very critical,” she said. “We don’t want it to just sit on the shelf. We’re hoping this creates meaningful change because we’ve been dealing with this crisis forever. We need to figure out how to move forward.”

Fellow commissioner Patricia Whitefoot of the Yakama Nation broke down in tears recounting the difficulties she had getting information about her sister’s case over the decades. Daisy Mae Heath disappeared in 1987, and it wasn’t until recently that DNA tests confirmed that remains found in a remote area of the reservation in 2008 were hers.

“It’s difficult to say how angry you are about all of that and the anger that family members may carry,” Whitefoot said.

The state, federal and tribal law enforcement agents and lawmakers who made up the panels talked about challenges with recruiting, retention and funding. They also pointed to a lack of training when peppered with questions by the commission.

Commissioner Amber Kanazbah Crotty, who also serves on the Navajo Nation Council, said it’s not only a law enforcement challenge but one that involves sustainable funding for public health services that could help prevent violence within communities.

“How do we provide those wrap-around services?” she asked the panelists. “These are very complicated questions that I’m asking you. But this is a complicated crisis.”