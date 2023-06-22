Coast Guard confirms that missing submersible imploded, killing all 5 passengers

In this image provided by the U.S. Coast Guard, a Coast Guard HC-130 Hercules airplane based at Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City, N.C., flies over the French research vessel, L'Atalante approximately 900 miles East of Cape Cod, Mass., during the search for the 21-foot submersible, Titan, Wednesday, June 21, 2023. (U.S. Coast Guard via AP)

BOSTON (AP) — The missing submersible imploded near the wreckage of the Titanic, killing all five people on board, according to the U.S. Coast Guard and the company leading the expedition.

Experts had called a vessel implosion the worst possible outcome since the Titan went missing Sunday while descending to the Titanic wreck in the North Atlantic.

Experts had cautioned that under intense pressure at extreme depths, the Titan’s hull could implode, which would mean instant death for anyone aboard the vessel.

The Titan has a composite hull with inbuilt sensors that can withstand high pressures near the seafloor, but any defect could result in a “near instantaneous implosion” in less than 40 milliseconds, said associate professor Eric Fusil, director of the Shipbuilding Hub at the University of Adelaide in Australia.

Neither the Coast Guard nor OceanGate Expeditions provided details on the implosion .

The water pressure 12,500 feet (3,800 meters) below the surface at the site of the Titanic wreck is roughly 400 atmospheres or 6,000 PSI.

The Titan has made more than two dozen deep see dives, which puts repeated stress on the hull, said Jasper Graham-Jones, an associate professor of mechanical and marine engineering at the University of Plymouth in the United Kingdom.

That stress could potentially cause delamination, a horizontal splitting of the carbon fiber hull, he said.

Fusil said the Titan might have also suffered a power failure, entanglement or an onboard fire.