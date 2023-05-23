Coroner: Bodies recovered from Mississippi river confirmed as missing teens

LEAKESVILLE, Miss. (AP) — The bodies of two teenagers reported missing after swimming in the Chickasawhay River in Mississippi have been found, authorities confirmed Tuesday.

The teens, 15-year-old Sha’Cora Hayes and 19-year-old Azavein Hill, both of Wayne County, Mississippi, were reported missing Saturday after strong currents pulled them under while swimming, WDAM-TV reported.

Greene County Coroner Ladd Pulliam said responders recovered Hayes’ body around 11:30 p.m. Monday and Hill’s body around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

State Line Mayor Willie Miller, who helped with recovery efforts, thanked state and neighboring county agencies that also assisted in the search.

“I just want to give appreciation to all Mississippi emergency responders that came out,” said Miller. “They did an amazing job. Greene County EMA Director Trent Robertson led the effort, and he did an amazing job. All responders made it happen to get closure to the families.”

Miller said the bodies were found about 250 yards (229 meters) from where they went missing.