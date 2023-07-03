A missing poster for Rudolph "Rudy" Farias IV is shown during the Missing Person Day event at City Hall Sunday, Jan. 31, 2016, in Houston. Farias, who went missing as a teenager in 2015 after last being seen walking his dogs in Houston has been found alive, his family and police said Monday, July 3, 2023. (TexasEquuSearch/Courtesy of Houston Chronicle via AP)
Texas man found 8 years after going missing
The wait for US passports
Women's World Cup guide
What to stream this week
Sofia Kenin stuns Coco Gauff at Wimbledon
Man arrested in suburban Detroit but toddler still missing

 
ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (AP) — A man accused of kidnaping a Lansing toddler was arrested Monday in suburban Detroit but the girl was not with him, police said.

Authorities were searching for 2-year-old Wynter Smith, a Black child with braided hair who was wearing a white shirt with rainbows.

The 26-year-old man was arrested in St. Clair Shores after a chase and crash, police said.

Federal judge who presided over rare Michigan death penalty trial dies at 79
Robert Holmes Bell, a federal judge for 30 years whose trials included one that led to a rare death sentence in Michigan, has died. He was 79.
Slotkin's Senate run may complicate Dems bid to retake House
In campaign 2024, Democrats are looking to find a successor for one of their top House candidates as they try to retake the majority in the House.

Wynter’s mother told Lansing police that the man, whom she knows from a previous relationship, took her daughter and her car Sunday. The 22-year-old woman was treated at a hospital for stab wounds.

“This is a very urgent situation,” Lansing police said on Twitter early Monday.

An Amber Alert was sent about 2 a.m. The FBI has joined the search for Wynter.

“The FBI is committed to assisting in missing person cases like these, especially when requested by law enforcement partners,” the agency said.