Chinese Premier Li Qiang, right, shakes hands with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, left, during a meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, Pool)
Yellen visits China
This photo, taken in New York, Thursday, July 6, 2023, shows Meta's new app Threads. Meta unveiled the app to rival Twitter, targeting users looking for an alternative to the social media platform owned — and frequently changed — by Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Twitter threatens legal action against Meta
Ukrainians crowd under a destroyed bridge as they try to flee by crossing the Irpin River on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/ Emilio Morenatti)
Photos: 500 days in Ukraine
FILE - Britney Spears appears at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on April 12, 2018, left, and San Antonio Spurs NBA basketball first round draft pick Victor Wembanyama speaks during a news conference in San Antonio on June 24, 2023. Wembanyama said Thursday, July 6, 2023, that he believes Britney Spears grabbed him from behind as he was walking into a restaurant at a Las Vegas casino, and that the security detail he was with pushed the pop star away. (AP Photos by Chris Pizzello, left, and Eric Gay, File)
Wembanyama — Spears
FILE - El Paso Walmart shooting suspect Patrick Crusius pleads not guilty during his arraignment in El Paso, Texas, Oct. 10, 2019. Patrick Crusius, the Texas gunman who killed 23 people in the racist attack is returning to federal court for sentencing on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Crusius is facing multiple life sentences after pleading guilty to one of the deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history. (Briana Sanchez/The El Paso Times via AP, Pool, File)
Texas gunman gets 90 life sentences
Oddities

Search underway for missing pet wallaby in rural Oklahoma town

 
Share

BLANCHARD, Okla. (AP) — A search is underway in the rural Oklahoma community of Blanchard for a missing pet wallaby.

The animal, which is similar to a kangaroo, but smaller, escaped its backyard enclosure on Wednesday and is believed to be in some thick woods near the edge of town, said Diana Daniels, city clerk in Blanchard, which is about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of Oklahoma City.

Daniels says the animal is not typically aggressive, but might kick if it’s cornered.

Other news
This is a locator map for Syria with its capital, Damascus. (AP Photo)
A drone strike in Syria kills 1 militant with Islamic State links and wounds a passerby
A paramedic group and an opposition war monitor say a drone strike believed to have been carried out by the U.S.
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band perform live at British Summer Time Hyde Park in London, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Springsteen has mortality on his mind but celebration in his songs at London show
Bruce Springsteen has avoided a repeat of having his microphone unplugged at Hyde Park by easily beating a late-night curfew at a London show.
FILE - Hamas police officer stands guard amid the rubble of the Yazegi residential building that was destroyed by an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City, Sunday, May 16, 2021. Israel's army announced Friday, July 7, 2023, that it has disciplined five officers, but would not file criminal charges, for their actions during Israel's 2021 war in the Gaza Strip — a conflict in which human rights advocates say Israel committed war crimes. (AP Photo/Adel Hana, File)
Israeli army disciplines soldiers for actions during 2021 Gaza war but will not take criminal action
The Israeli army says it has disciplined five officers for their actions during a 2021 war in the Gaza Strip, but they will not face any criminal charges.
FILE - A tennis player casts a shadow on the clay court of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Sunday, June 2, 2019. Tennis appears set to follow the path of golf and other sports by doing business with Saudi Arabia and its $650 billion sovereign wealth fund. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File)
Saudi money could be headed to tennis next. Is it about sportswashing, women’s rights or both?
Tennis appears set to follow the path of golf and other sports by doing business with Saudi Arabia and its $650 billion sovereign wealth fund.

“They can hurt somebody if they approach it and try to corner it,” she said.

It is legal to own a wallaby in Oklahoma, but the animal should be registered with the city, Daniels said.

The wallaby’s owner, Gil Gilbreath, uses it for petting zoos. He tells Fox 25 the animal is typically shy and “a little skittish.”

“I think he’s probably out in that tall grass, maybe, because he likes that tall grass, likes to hide in it,” Gilbreath told the television station.

Gilbreath said he’s still working to tame the animal and as a result, “he’s going to be hard to catch when we find him.”