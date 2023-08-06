Suspect killed, officer hospitalized in Kansas shooting

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — A shooting early Sunday at a Kansas convenience store left a suspect dead and a police officer shot and hospitalized, Lenexa police said.

Leading up to the shooting, Lenexa police said they were searching for a reportedly stolen car. When officers found the vehicle, police said the driver struck a patrol car and fled.

Lenexa police chased the vehicle on Interstate 35 until two suspects got out and ran to a QuikTrip convenience store in Mission, Kansas.

Police from multiple agencies were trying to arrest the suspects when gunfire broke out. A suspect was shot and killed, and an officer was shot and hospitalized. Another suspect was arrested.

Lenexa police have not yet identified either of the suspects or the injured officer.

A Johnson County law enforcement team that is charged with reviewing officer-involved shootings is investigating.