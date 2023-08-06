A billboard over Interstate 80 displays a Mega Millions lottery jackpot of $1.25 billion, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Lodi, N.J. The odds of winning a $1.25 billion Mega Millions jackpot Friday night are infinitesimally small, but that doesn't stop players from some mighty big daydreams of what they would do if they won the giant prize. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)
Mega Millions jackpot climbs
Arsenal's Martin Odegaard holds up the trophy after winning the English FA Community Shield final soccer match between Arsenal and Manchester City at Wembley Stadium in London, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Arsenal vs. Man City
Workers install the Ukrainian coat of arms on the shield in the hand of the country's tallest stature, the Motherland Monument, after the Soviet coat of arms was removed, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. Ukraine is accelerating efforts to erase the vestiges of centuries of Soviet and Russian influence from the public space amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine by pulling down monuments and renaming hundreds of streets to honor home-grown artists, poets, military chiefs, and independence leaders. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Russia-Ukraine war
FILE - In this July 7, 2019, file photo, the United States players hold the trophy as they celebrate winning the Women's World Cup final soccer match against The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France. The 2023 Women's World Cup will be spread across nine cities in Australia and New Zealand. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)
Latest on the Women’s World Cup
Local residents examine damaged cars of a passenger train which was derailed near Nawabshah, Pakistan, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. Railway officials say some passengers were killed and dozens more injured when a train derailed near the town of Nawabshah in southern Sindh province. (AP Photo/Pervez Masih)
Pakistan train derailment
Suspect killed, officer hospitalized in Kansas shooting

 
MISSION, Kan. (AP) — A shooting early Sunday at a Kansas convenience store left a suspect dead and a police officer shot and hospitalized, Lenexa police said.

Leading up to the shooting, Lenexa police said they were searching for a reportedly stolen car. When officers found the vehicle, police said the driver struck a patrol car and fled.

Lenexa police chased the vehicle on Interstate 35 until two suspects got out and ran to a QuikTrip convenience store in Mission, Kansas.

Police from multiple agencies were trying to arrest the suspects when gunfire broke out. A suspect was shot and killed, and an officer was shot and hospitalized. Another suspect was arrested.

Lenexa police have not yet identified either of the suspects or the injured officer.

A Johnson County law enforcement team that is charged with reviewing officer-involved shootings is investigating.