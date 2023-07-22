Russian rockets are launched against Ukraine from Russia's Belgorod region, seen from Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Vadim Belikov)
Ukrainian drone hits Crimean depot
Women's World Cup
Women’s World Cup updates
International soccer superstar Lionel Messi waves as he leaves following a celebration to present him to fans one day after his signing with the Inter Miami MLS soccer team, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Lionel Messi debut
FILE - American singer Tony Bennett and 27-year-old Sandi Grant smile during the reception held at the Hilton Hotel, London on March 8, 1968, for Bennett who is in London for a concert tour. Bennett, the eminent and timeless stylist whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as "I Left My Heart In San Francisco" graced a decadeslong career that brought him admirers from Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga, died Friday, July 21, 2023. He was 96. (AP Photo/Bob Dear, File)
Remembering Tony Bennett
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ryan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
‘Barbenheimer’ arrives
U.S. News

Mississippi lawmaker says tutu photo is misused in campaign. He’s raising money for cancer research

FILE - Mississippi Republican Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann responds to a newspaper publisher's question during the Mississippi Press Association annual meeting in Flowood, Miss., June 16, 2023. Hosemann and state Sen. Chris McDaniel, the fellow Republican trying to unseat him in a primary challenge, are seeking to burnish their conservative credentials on the campaign trail. Hosemann is seeking reelection for a second term as the state’s second-highest-ranking official. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
1 of 4 | 

FILE - Mississippi Republican Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann responds to a newspaper publisher’s question during the Mississippi Press Association annual meeting in Flowood, Miss., June 16, 2023. Hosemann and state Sen. Chris McDaniel, the fellow Republican trying to unseat him in a primary challenge, are seeking to burnish their conservative credentials on the campaign trail. Hosemann is seeking reelection for a second term as the state’s second-highest-ranking official. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
This photo provided by Melissa England shows her husband, Mississippi state Sen. Jeremy England, dressed in a Halloween costume to raise money for breast cancer research, on Oct. 31, 2020. In an interview with The Associated Press on Friday, July 21, 2023, Jeremy England said a similar photo of him in the tutu was published on social media along with a slur after he appeared in a TV ad supporting Mississippi Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann, who faces two challengers in the Aug. 8, 2023, Republican primary. (Melissa England via AP)
2 of 4 | 

This photo provided by Melissa England shows her husband, Mississippi state Sen. Jeremy England, dressed in a Halloween costume to raise money for breast cancer research, on Oct. 31, 2020. In an interview with The Associated Press on Friday, July 21, 2023, Jeremy England said a similar photo of him in the tutu was published on social media along with a slur after he appeared in a TV ad supporting Mississippi Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann, who faces two challengers in the Aug. 8, 2023, Republican primary. (Melissa England via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - State Sen. Jeremy England, R-Vancleave, presents legislation in the Senate Chamber at the Mississippi Capitol in Jackson, Feb. 1, 2023. England says he intentionally wore an embarrassing Halloween costume to raise money for breast cancer research — a shiny pink bodysuit with a short pink skirt. Now, three years later, England says a photo of him in the outfit is being misused in an increasingly divisive GOP primary as he supports Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann for reelection. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
3 of 4 | 

FILE - State Sen. Jeremy England, R-Vancleave, presents legislation in the Senate Chamber at the Mississippi Capitol in Jackson, Feb. 1, 2023. England says he intentionally wore an embarrassing Halloween costume to raise money for breast cancer research — a shiny pink bodysuit with a short pink skirt. Now, three years later, England says a photo of him in the outfit is being misused in an increasingly divisive GOP primary as he supports Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann for reelection. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
State Sen. Chris McDaniel, R-Ellisville, listens as fellow Republicans emphasize the importance of voting in the party's primary, on Aug. 8, during the Scott County Republican Rally in Forest, Miss., Tuesday, July 18, 2023. McDaniel is trying to unseat Mississippi Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann, and the two men are locked in a contentious primary, with campaigns trading barbs in television ads and at campaign events. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
4 of 4 | 

State Sen. Chris McDaniel, R-Ellisville, listens as fellow Republicans emphasize the importance of voting in the party’s primary, on Aug. 8, during the Scott County Republican Rally in Forest, Miss., Tuesday, July 18, 2023. McDaniel is trying to unseat Mississippi Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann, and the two men are locked in a contentious primary, with campaigns trading barbs in television ads and at campaign events. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS
 
Share

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Republican state Sen. Jeremy England says he intentionally wore what he considers a “very embarrassing” Halloween costume to raise money for breast cancer research — a shiny pink bodysuit with a short pink skirt.

Now, England says a photo of him in the outfit has been misused, with a slur directed at him, in an increasingly divisive GOP primary as he supports Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann for reelection.

A person backing one of Hosemann’s opponents posted an image of the tutu-clad England on Twitter along with a comment: “Hosemann and his groomer weirdos.”

Other news
FILE - A bottle of soda is photographed in Washington Thursday, Jan. 23, 2014. On Thursday, July 13, 2023, the International Agency for Research on Cancer, the cancer research arm of the World Health Organization, deemed aspartame, the world’s most widely used artificial sweetener, to be “possibly carcinogenic” to humans. Separately, a U.N. expert group assessing the same evidence said their guidance regarding safe consumption of the sweetener remained unchanged. (AP Photo/J. David Ake, File)
Soda sweetener aspartame now listed as possible cancer cause. But it’s still considered safe
The World Health Organization’s cancer agency has deemed the artificial sweetener aspartame a “possible” cause of cancer, while a separate group looking at the same evidence said it still considers the sugar substitute safe.
FILE - A tourist uses a fan to shade her face from the sun while waiting to watch the Changing of the Guard ceremony outside Buckingham Palace, during hot weather in London, July 18, 2022. Crushing temperatures that blanketed Europe during the summer of 2022 may have led to more than 61,000 heat-related deaths, according to a study published Monday, July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)
As temperatures soared in Europe last year, so did heat-related deaths, study finds
Scientists say crushing temperatures that blanketed Europe last summer may have led to more than 61,000 heat-related deaths.
FILE - An 8-year-old student blows into a spirometer held by a nurse outside an elementary school in Bel Nor, Mo., in May 2009. The Doris Duke Charitable Foundation is awarding more than $10 million to five health organizations to reconsider the use of race in medical algorithms, which research shows can lead to potentially dangerous results for patients of color. (Christian Gooden/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP, File)
Seeking to curb racial bias in medicine, Doris Duke Fund awards $10 million to health groups
The Doris Duke Charitable Foundation is awarding more than $10 million to five health organizations to reconsider the use of race in medical algorithms, which research shows can lead to potentially dangerous results for patients of color.
Registered nurse Erika Obrietan administers the third dose of an experimental breast cancer vaccine to patient Kathleen Jade at University of Washington Medical Center - Montlake, Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Seattle. Jade, 50, learned she had breast cancer in late February. She's getting the vaccine to see if it will shrink her tumor before surgery. “Even if that chance is a little bit, I felt like it’s worth it," said Jade, who is also getting standard treatment. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
The next big advance in cancer treatment could be a vaccine
The next big advance in cancer treatment could be a vaccine that can shrink tumors and stop cancer from coming back.

“I consider that to be some of the worst, dirty form of politics — which is, of course, where we are now in this race,” England told The Associated Press.

“Groomer” is commonly used to describe how sex offenders initiate contact with their victims. The word has become ubiquitous in American politics as certain conservatives try to equate certain educational materials with pornography or pedophilia.

Hosemann faces two challengers in the Aug. 8 primary. State Sen. Chris McDaniel has run two unsuccessful U.S. Senate races in the past decade, including a bitter race against longtime incumbent Thad Cochran in 2014. Tiffany Longino is an educator who is spending little in her first run for public office. If nobody wins a majority, the race goes to an Aug. 29 runoff.

In a new Hosemann TV ad, England says he supported McDaniel in 2014 for Senate but now considers that a mistake and is endorsing Hosemann for a second term as lieutenant governor. England said that soon after the ad started airing, he received a text message from state Sen. Melanie Sojourner, who is publicly supporting McDaniel. England said the message had no words — just a photo of England wearing the tutu.

“It was obvious that she was sending that to me as a threat,” England said.

England responded to Sojourner with a “HaHa” on the picture and wrote he had worn the costume in his neighborhood to raise money for breast cancer research as part of the American Cancer Society’s “Real Men Wear Pink” effort.

The next day, another McDaniel supporter posted a similar photo of England on Twitter with the “groomer weirdos” reference. The tweet has been deleted, but England saved a screenshot of it.

England posted about the episode on Facebook, and he revived his fundraising effort for the American Cancer Society. By Saturday he had raised more than $5,400.

In response to questions from the AP, Sojourner said the tone of the text exchange between her and England “is absent of any intention to threaten and/or bully Sen. England.” She said he laughed and liked her messages.

“As the jokester of the Senate chamber, Sen. England’s newfound decorum is both ironic and bizarre,” Sojourner said. “Sen. England is crying foul purely to score political points for his enabler in chief, Delbert Hosemann.”

Sojourner said she does not know whether the person who called England a “groomer” is associated with the McDaniel campaign.

McDaniel said in a statement to the AP: “To be clear: I do not condone any vitriol aimed at Sen. England, nor any of the toxicity our modern political environment breeds. Volunteers are what campaigns are won and lost on, but it’s impossible for any campaign or candidate to police every volunteer on social media.”

During the 2014 U.S. Senate campaign, some McDaniel supporters entered a nursing home without permission and photographed Cochran’s wife, who had dementia. Images of her appeared briefly online. McDaniel said he had nothing to do with the incident. McDaniel refused to concede his loss in the GOP primary runoff after the Cochran campaign courted Black voters who usually cast ballots in Democratic primaries.

Republican-led Mississippi is electing state officials this year, including a governor and a lieutenant governor. Although candidates for the two jobs run as a ticket in some states, the governor and lieutenant governor are elected separately in Mississippi.

The lieutenant governorship is one of the most powerful positions in Mississippi government. The person presides over the 52-member state Senate, appoints Senate committee leaders and has great leeway to decide which legislation lives or dies.

In the Nov. 7 general election, the Republican nominee for lieutenant governor will face Democrat D. Ryan Grover, who reports spending no money on his campaign so far.