Mississippi epidemiologist Paul Byers to retire at end of month

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — After more than 30 years with the Mississippi State Department of Health, State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers says he’s retiring at the end of the month, which is also the last day of the state’s budget year.

“Dr. Byers will be hugely missed – not only for his institutional knowledge and expertise, but also for his constant professionalism and patience,” said MSDH State Health Officer Dr. Dan Edney. “He has an unparalleled ability to explain complicated issues with clarity and simplicity. That has been a huge asset in working with the public and our public health partners.”

In a news release Thursday, MSDH said Dr. Kathryn Taylor will replace Byers on an interim basis beginning July 1.

Taylor has served as deputy state epidemiologist since 2019. She’s also worked previously as District V Health Officer and as a medical consultant for the Office of Communicable Diseases.

“Dr. Taylor has worked in tandem with me for the past several years investigating outbreaks and responding to a variety of public health emergencies, most notably COVID,” Byers said. “Her knowledge and passion for the field of epidemiology is a benefit to the State of Mississippi.”

A Jackson native, Taylor is a graduate of Mississippi College and the University of Mississippi Medical Center, where she completed her residency in family medicine.