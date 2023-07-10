FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2018, file photo, Larry Nassar listens as Melissa Alexander Vigogne gives her victim statement in Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Mich. Fifty-one women are suing the U.S. Olympic Committee, its board members and a number of former high-ranking officials for failing to prevent their abuse at the hands of imprisoned sports doctor Larry Nassar. The lawsuit, filed Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in federal court in Denver, details abuse dating to the late 1990s. (Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via AP, File)
Larry Nassar stabbed in federal prison
FILE - Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald stands on the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan, Oct. 23, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Northwestern has fired Fitzgerald Monday, July 10, 2023, amid a hazing scandal that called into question his leadership of the program and damaged the university's reputation after it mishandled its response to the allegations. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
Northwestern fires football coach
FILE — James Lewis is escorted through Boston's Logan Airport, Friday Oct. 13, 1995, after being released from the Federal Correctional Institution in Oklahoma. Lewis, the suspect in the 1982 Tylenol murders, was found dead Sunday, July 9, 2023 at his home in Cambridge, Mass., law-enforcement sources said. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
Suspect in 1982 Tylenol poisonings is dead
Melissa Morgan, of Northfield, Mass., looks at the water flow at the Whetstone Brook in Brattleboro, Vt., Monday, July 10, 2023. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)
Extreme flooding in the Northeast
This image released by Paramount Pictures shows Tom Cruise in a scene from "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning, Part One." (Paramount Pictures via AP)
New ‘Mission: Impossible’ review
Politics

Mississippi’s Republican governor has 5 times more campaign cash than his Democratic rival

Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves speaks to his reelection platform before attendees of the Mississippi Press Association annual meeting in Flowood, Miss., Friday, June 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
1 of 2 | 

Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves speaks to his reelection platform before attendees of the Mississippi Press Association annual meeting in Flowood, Miss., Friday, June 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley, the Democratic nominee for Mississippi governor, said as governor he would pursue tax cuts, job training and other programs to boost economic development during a news conference Thursday, June 22, 2023, at a locally owned clothing store in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
2 of 2 | 

Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley, the Democratic nominee for Mississippi governor, said as governor he would pursue tax cuts, job training and other programs to boost economic development during a news conference Thursday, June 22, 2023, at a locally owned clothing store in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS
 
Share

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Republican Gov. Tate Reeves continues to raise significantly more campaign cash than Brandon Presley, the Democrat who is trying to unseat him this year.

Monday was a deadline for candidates to report how much they took in and spent through the end of June.

The Reeves campaign reported raising more than $1 million during the month, ending with over $9.6 million cash on hand.

Other news
FILE - Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald stands on the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan, Oct. 23, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Northwestern has fired Fitzgerald Monday, July 10, 2023, amid a hazing scandal that called into question his leadership of the program and damaged the university's reputation after it mishandled its response to the allegations. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
Northwestern fires coach Pat Fitzgerald amid hazing scandal
Northwestern has fired coach Pat Fitzgerald amid a hazing scandal that called into question his leadership of the program and damaged the university’s reputation after it mishandled its response to the allegations.
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Platte County Sheriff's Office shows Lorna Roxanne Green, March 23, 2023, in Wheatland, Wyo. Green, a college student who authorities say admitted setting fire to a building slated to become Wyoming’s only full-service abortion clinic, has reached a plea agreement with prosecutors, federal court documents showed Monday, July 10. (Platte County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)
A woman accused of burning a Wyoming abortion clinic has reached a plea agreement with prosecutors
Federal court documents filed Monday show that a woman who authorities say admitted setting fire to what was to become Wyoming’s only full-service abortion clinic has reached a plea agreement with prosecutors.
FILE - A cyclist passes by the Colorado Capitol building, Jan. 15, 2021, in Denver. Two Democratic representatives in Colorado filed a lawsuit on Friday, July 7, 2023, against their own caucus alleging that their colleagues repeatedly violated state open meetings law by gathering to discuss official business outside of the public's view and directing aides to “omit or disguise" some meetings from representatives' calendars. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Colorado lawmakers sue colleagues over closed-door meetings
Two Democratic representatives in Colorado are alleging that their colleagues repeatedly violated state open meetings law. Democratic Reps.
This is a locator map for Yemen with its capital, Sanaa. (AP Photo)
Yemen’s rivals are not only clashing on the ground but battling economically for revenue from ports
A U.N. envoy says sporadic armed clashes between Yemen’s Houthi rebels and government forces are straining peace efforts, and the rivals are now also battling over revenue from ports, trade, banking and natural resources.

The Presley campaign said it took in more than $500,000 and finished with over $1.85 million cash on hand.

Reeves also faces two challengers in the Aug. 8 Republican primary, neither of whom has held public office.

Dr. John Witcher, a physician who has been an outspoken opponent of COVID-19 vaccinations, reported raising $5,611 and $18,311 cash on hand, while military veteran David Hardigree reported raising $100 and finishing with no money in his campaign fund.

Presley is unopposed in seeking the Democratic nomination. He is in his fourth term as the northern district member of the Mississippi Public Service Commission, which regulates utilities.

Presley’s campaign said it raised nearly $200,000 more during June than Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jim Hood did at the same point four years ago, and that Presley’s cash-on-hand total is $400,000 higher than Hood’s for the same period.

Hood was in his fourth term as the state attorney general. He lost the November 2019 governor’s race to Reeves, who was the second-term lieutenant governor.

“Our campaign continues to reach people from all over Mississippi who know that Brandon Presley is the right choice to clean up Tate Reeves’ corruption, cut taxes for working families, and strengthen our healthcare system,” Presley campaign manager Ron Owens said.

Reeves campaign manager Elliott Husbands said the governor has a “strong record delivering positive results for all Mississippians.”

“From bringing thousands of high-paying jobs to championing nation-leading education gains to securing historic capital investment, Gov. Reeves’ first term has been marked by decisive wins for Mississippi,” Husbands said.

Mississippi, Louisiana and Kentucky have the only races for governor this year.