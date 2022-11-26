AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

    12-year-old dies in Russian Roulette; murder charges brought

    The Associated PressNovember 26, 2022 GMT

    A 12-year-old boy is dead after playing Russian Roulette with peers in Jackson, Mississippi, police say.

    Jackson’s Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn identified the boy as Markell Noah, according to reports by Mississippi-based WLBT-TV.

    Following the death officers arrested two juveniles and one adult Friday. Police say the two juveniles are being charged with murder and the adult is being charged with accessory after the fact of murder.

    No further details were given at the time, but police said an investigation is ongoing.

    All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.