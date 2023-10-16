Shooting at Jackson State University in Mississippi kills student from Chicago

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A student from Chicago was shot and killed late Sunday at Jackson State University in Mississippi, authorities said Monday.

The university identified the victim as Jaylen Burns, an industrial technology major. The shooting was reported at an apartment complex on campus.

The university’s acting president, Elayne H. Anthony, issued a statement saying classes were suspended Monday. Additional security personnel were on campus and students were urged to keep their university identification with them at all times.

Anthony’s statement said the Jackson Police Department and Mississippi State Capitol police were investigating and looking for a person of interest. No suspects were identified and no other details were immediately released about the shooting.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Jaylen’s family, friends and all those who knew him,” her statement said. “He was an ambitious and bright young man, who believed in being of service as a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity and president of the C100 Chapter at JSU, an affiliate of the 100 Black Men of America. We grieve the tragic loss of his life due to this act of violence.”