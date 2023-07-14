Mississippi murder suspect captured after throwing contraband over jail walls, officials say

Police officers stand guard near the house where a suspect has been taken into custody on New York's Long Island in connection with a long-unsolved string of killings, known as the Gilgo Beach murders, Friday, July 14, 2023, in Massapequa Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Gilgo Beach killings update
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Mad Max: Fury Road" at the TCL Chinese Theatre on May 7, 2015. Presley died Jan. 12, 2023, from the effects of a small bowel obstruction, according to updated Los Angeles coroner's records Thursday, July 13. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
Lisa Marie Presley’s cause of death revealed
SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher and SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, center, pose with SAG-AFTRA members during a press conference announcing a strike by The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists on Thursday, July, 13, 2023, in Los Angeles. This marks the first time since 1960 that actors and writers will picket film and television productions at the same time. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
What’s next in the Hollywood strikes?
This combination of images shows promotional art for "Secrets of Playboy" returning for a second season July 10 on A&E, from left, “Quarterback," a series premiering July 12 on Netflix, "Asteroid City," available July 12 on VOD and "Bird Box Barcelona," premiering July 14 on Netflix. (A&E/Netflix/Focus Features/Netflix via AP)
Here’s what to stream this weekend
The Rev. Jesse Jackson speaks to attendees at the inaugural Sunday Dinner event, hosted by the South Carolina Democratic Party's Black Caucus, Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. Jackson plans to step down from leading the Chicago civil rights organization Rainbow PUSH Coalition he founded in 1971. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard, File)
Jackson to step down from Rainbow PUSH
U.S. News

Mississippi murder suspect captured after throwing contraband over jail walls, officials say

 
Share

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A man suspected of fatally wounding a teenager in a drive-by shooting and then evading police for over a month was arrested by U.S. Marshals days after surveillance video showed him throwing contraband over a fence and into the grounds of a Mississippi jail, officials said Friday.

Brandon Pugh, 31, is accused of shooting into a car and wounding a 14-year-old on May 28 in Jackson, the state capital, WAPT-TV reported. The teenager died six days later.

Pugh remained on the run before he was identified on surveillance footage on July 6 throwing six packages over a fence at the Walnut Grove Correctional Facility, about 64 miles (103 kilometers) away from Jackson, according to the Mississippi Department of Corrections. U.S. Marshalls arrested him Tuesday morning.

Other news
FILE - A Capitol Police SUV is parked across the street from the Hinds County Courthouse, left, and the main offices of the Jackson Police Department, right, in downtown Jackson, Miss., Feb. 13, 2023. On Wednesday, July 12, a federal judge dismissed a lawsuit filed by Latasha Smith, a Mississippi woman who says she was hit by a stray police bullet while lying in bed. Smith was in bed when an officer from the state-run Capitol Police fired several bullets at a suspect running through her Jackson apartment complex, according to her federal complaint. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
A stray bullet hit a woman lying in bed. A federal judge dismissed her lawsuit against police
A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a Mississippi woman who says she was hit by a stray police bullet while lying in bed.
FILE - U.S. Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division speaks, June 1, 2023, in Jackson, Miss. On Wednesday, July 12, the Justice Department filed court papers challenging a Mississippi law that authorizes the appointment of some judges in Jackson and Hinds County, which are majority-Black. Most judges in Mississippi are elected, and Clarke said the appointment of judges discriminates against Black residents. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
Mississippi discriminates against Black residents with appointed judges, Justice Department says
The Justice Department says a new Mississippi law discriminates against residents of the majority-Black capital city of Jackson.
FILE - The Museum of Mississippi History, left, and the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum are shown, Sept. 22, 2017, in Jackson, Miss. Michael Morris, who has worked for the Mississippi Department of Archives and History since 2016, was named the new director of the two museums on Monday, July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
Morris named new director for Museum of Mississippi History and Mississippi Civil Rights Museum
Michael Morris is the new director of the the Museum of Mississippi History and the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum.
Mississippi Supreme Court Presiding Justices Leslie D. King, left, and James W. Kitchens, listen as lawyers argue over the constitutionality of a Mississippi law that would authorize some judges who would be appointed in a state where most judges are elected, Thursday, July 6, 2023, before the state supreme court in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Mississippi justices hear arguments over appointed vs. elected judges in majority-Black capital
The Mississippi Supreme Court is weighing arguments about a state law that has sparked a monthslong dispute over whether white state officials are stomping on local self-governance in the state’s majority-Black capital city, Jackson.

The packages contained cellphones and chargers, the department said in a news release. Officials did not say whether they believe the packages were intended for a specific person.

Karei McDonald, a Mississippi Department of Corrections official, said the footage showed Pugh, who is facing murder charges, holding a gun. Two women accused of helping Pugh were arrested by Walnut Grove Police outside the prison.