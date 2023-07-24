FILE - Buffalo Bills running back Nyheim Hines (20) returns a kick off for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Hines sustained a knee injury in a jet skiing accident and will miss the season, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Monday, July 24, 2023.(AP Photo/Joshua Bessex, File)
Mississippi governor requests federal assistance for tornado damage

FILE - A prayer book rests on a parking barrier, June 19, 2023, among the debris from an apparent tornado that swept through Louin, Miss., the night before. Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves has requested financial assistance from the federal government for 16 counties impacted by tornadoes and damaging storms that swept across the state over a five-day period in June, he announced Monday, July 24. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves has requested financial assistance from the federal government for 16 counties hit by tornadoes and damaging storms that hammered the state over a five-day period in June, he announced Monday.

Reeves’ office said the state is asking for a Major Disaster Declaration, which would include individual assistance for Jackson and Jasper counties, where severe weather caused significant damage. The state also requested public assistance for local governments in other affected areas.

“The state of Mississippi has been working diligently with local and federal partners to assess the damage stemming from these storms,” Reeves said in a news release. “This disaster declaration request is the next step forward as we continue to help Mississippians restore, rebuild, and recover. We’ll be here for as long as it takes.”

Reeves’ office said 18 tornadoes struck Mississippi between June 14 and June 19. In Jasper County, the small, rural town of Louin bore the brunt of the damage from a tornado that killed 67-year-old George Jean Hayes and injured several others. Drone footage and photos showed wide expanses of debris-covered terrain, decimated homes and mangled trees.

Late that day, another severe storm pummeled the south Mississippi town of Moss Point. Photos showed homes with obliterated roofs and tilted power lines.

At least one more tornado struck Mississippi in June, for a total of 19. That broke a 49-year-old record for the number of tornadoes in the month, according to the National Weather Service. The previous record was in 1974, when seven tornadoes hit the state in June.