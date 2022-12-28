Vicksburg Police investigate after remains found near casino

VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) — Human remains found near a Mississippi casino have prompted an investigation into the deceased person’s identity and cause of death.

The Vicksburg Police Department was notified Tuesday “of a possible deceased person” near Ameristar Casino and Hotel, according to a news release.

Police Chief Penny Jones said the body was found while officers were checking on the welfare of a man, whose family told them they had not heard from him since early December but had received information that he could be at a homeless encampment around the hotel, the Vicksburg Post reported .

With help from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, officers found a man’s remains in a ravine near the hotel’s parking lot at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, news outlets reported. Investigators are awaiting an autopsy to determine the cause of death and to confirm identity, authorities said.