U.S. News

Person shot to death as Mississippi deputies respond to call about burglary

 
GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — A person was shot and killed by law enforcement responding to a call about a burglary on Mississippi’s Gulf Coast, authorities said.

The shooting happened Thursday night in Gulfport after the person pointed a weapon toward Harrison County deputies, said Bailey Martin, the state Department of Public Safety spokesperson.

She did not identify the person killed or say how many deputies fired shots, and said no officers were injured.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is examining the case, as it does most shootings of or by law enforcement officers in the state. MBI is a division of the Department of Public Safety.