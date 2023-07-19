A portrait of American soldier Travis King is displayed as his grandfather, Carl Gates, talks about his grandson Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Kenosha, Wis. Pvt. King bolted into North Korea while on a tour of the Demilitarized Zone on Tuesday, July 18, a day after he was supposed to travel to a base in the U.S. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
US soldier in North Korea
Marc Tessier-Lavigne speaks to the media at Stanford University in Stanford, Calif., on Feb. 4, 2016. Tessier-Lavigne, the president of Stanford University said Wednesday, July 19, 2023, he would resign, citing an independent review that cleared him of research misconduct but found flaws in other papers authored by his lab. Tessier-Lavigne said in a statement to students and staff that he would step down Aug. 31. (Patrick Tehan/Bay Area News Group via AP)
Stanford University president resigns
FILE - In-N-Out Burger signs fill the skyline on Tuesday, June 8, 2010, in Calif. In-N-Out is barring employees in five states from wearing masks unless they have a doctor’s note, according to internal company emails leaked on social media last week. (AP Photo/Adam Lau, File)
In-N-Out bans masks
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ryan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
The ‘Barbie’ movie review
This photo taken from video released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, shows two Russian 152 mm self-propelled howitzers fire toward Ukrainian positions at an undisclosed location. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)
Russia attacks Ukrainian ports
Politics

Letter reviewed by the AP undercuts Mississippi candidate’s accusation against lieutenant governor

State Sen. Chris McDaniel, R-Ellisville, listens as fellow Republicans emphasize the importance of voting in the party's primary, on Aug. 8, during the Scott County Republican Rally in Forest, Miss., Tuesday, July 18, 2023. McDaniel is trying to unseat Mississippi Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann, and the two men are locked in a contentious primary, with campaigns trading barbs in television ads and at campaign events. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
1 of 2 | 

State Sen. Chris McDaniel, R-Ellisville, listens as fellow Republicans emphasize the importance of voting in the party’s primary, on Aug. 8, during the Scott County Republican Rally in Forest, Miss., Tuesday, July 18, 2023. McDaniel is trying to unseat Mississippi Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann, and the two men are locked in a contentious primary, with campaigns trading barbs in television ads and at campaign events. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Mississippi Republican Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann responds to a newspaper publisher's question during the Mississippi Press Association annual meeting in Flowood, Miss., June 16, 2023. Hosemann and state Sen. Chris McDaniel, the fellow Republican trying to unseat him in a primary challenge, are seeking to burnish their conservative credentials on the campaign trail. Hosemann is seeking reelection for a second term as the state’s second-highest-ranking official. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
2 of 2 | 

FILE - Mississippi Republican Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann responds to a newspaper publisher’s question during the Mississippi Press Association annual meeting in Flowood, Miss., June 16, 2023. Hosemann and state Sen. Chris McDaniel, the fellow Republican trying to unseat him in a primary challenge, are seeking to burnish their conservative credentials on the campaign trail. Hosemann is seeking reelection for a second term as the state’s second-highest-ranking official. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By MICHAEL GOLDBERG
 
Share

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — In the closing weeks of Mississippi’s statewide primary elections, the Republican lieutenant governor’s race has turned nasty, with an accusation over the incumbent’s history with a women’s health clinic showing how abortion remains a flashpoint even between conservatives.

In campaign ads, speeches, social media posts and interviews, state Sen. Chris McDaniel and campaign surrogates have tied Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann to the South Jackson Woman’s Clinic, claiming he led it at a time it was performing abortions. But the physician who directed the clinic said it didn’t start performing abortions until after Hosemann stopped providing legal services there, according to a letter reviewed by The Associated Press.

Business records maintained by the secretary of state’s office show Hosemann listed as the vice president of the clinic, which was formed in 1976 and closed in 1991. The clinic’s president, Dr. Larry Lipscomb, wrote in a memo dated June 4, 1998, that Hosemann provided periodic legal services for the clinic from 1977 to 1981, before abortions were performed.

Other news
Mississippi State head coach Zach Arnett speaks during NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Rookie coach Zach Arnett will keep physicality and tenacity at Mississippi State
Zach Arnett is the lone rookie among the Southeastern Conference’s 14 head coaches. He’s also the youngest at 36 along with being the first of Hispanic descent in the league’s history.
Wyatt Langford, the Florida outfielder the Texas Rangers drafted fourth overall on July 9, is introduced Tuesday at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Langford's $8 million signing bonus is the largest ever for a player drafted by the Rangers. (AP Photo/Stephen Hawkins)
4th overall pick Langford’s $8 million signing bonus largest ever for Texas Rangers draftee
Fourth overall draft pick Wyatt Langford has agreed to an $8 million signing bonus that was the largest ever for a player drafted by the Texas Rangers.
FILE - Parents with their children and medical professionals listen to testimony from people who want Mississippi to allow a religious exemption from the vaccination requirements for school attendance, during a legislative committee meeting on Jan. 24, 2018, at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss. Under an order from a federal judge, the Mississippi State Department of Health is publishing information Saturday, July 15, 2023, about how people can apply for religious exemptions from childhood vaccinations. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
Mississippi, under judge’s order, starts allowing religious exemptions for childhood vaccinations
Mississippi is starting the court-ordered process of letting people cite religious beliefs to seek exemptions from state-mandated vaccinations that children must receive before attending day care or school.
FILE - A Capitol Police SUV is parked across the street from the Hinds County Courthouse, left, and the main offices of the Jackson Police Department, right, in downtown Jackson, Miss., Feb. 13, 2023. On Wednesday, July 12, a federal judge dismissed a lawsuit filed by Latasha Smith, a Mississippi woman who says she was hit by a stray police bullet while lying in bed. Smith was in bed when an officer from the state-run Capitol Police fired several bullets at a suspect running through her Jackson apartment complex, according to her federal complaint. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
A stray bullet hit a woman lying in bed. A federal judge dismissed her lawsuit against police
A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a Mississippi woman who says she was hit by a stray police bullet while lying in bed.

“At that time the Clinic provided obstetrician and gynecological services. These services did not include pregnancy terminations as the Clinic did not offer that procedure until several years later,” Lipscomb wrote in the memo. “I am saddened that his name was mistakenly listed on documents filed with the Secretary of State.”

Ending abortion has animated Republican politics for decades, and it’s especially salient in Mississippi, the state that led the charge to overturn Roe v. Wade, rescinding a five-decade-old right to abortion nationwide. Both Hosemann and McDaniel oppose abortion rights. Mississippi law says abortion will be legal only if the pregnant woman’s life is in danger or if a pregnancy is caused by a rape reported to law enforcement. It does not have an exception for pregnancies caused by incest.

McDaniel, a four-term Mississippi legislator, is no stranger to bare-knuckled campaigns. He lost two races for U.S. Senate in the past decade, including a bitter 2014 election in which his supporters photographed the ailing wife of former Sen. Thad Cochran in a nursing home and used her image in a political video against Cochran. McDaniel denied any involvement in that incident. He later asked the state Republican Party to overturn the election results.

Hosemann’s legal work for the medical clinic has been an issue in a previous campaign. It came up during the Republican primary in his unsuccessful run for a U.S. House seat in 1998, coinciding with Lipscomb’s memo. A 1998 AP article says Hosemann was removed from the clinic’s documents filed with the secretary of state’s office in 1989.

Hosemann, who is seeking a second term as the state’s second-highest-ranking official, has said he was listed in the documents as a formality and never worked for the clinic in a leading role while it was performing abortions. He has been endorsed by the anti-abortion group Mississippi Right to Life.

In an interview after a campaign event Tuesday evening, McDaniel suggested Lipscomb was being dishonest. He said he wouldn’t trust the word of a man who performed abortions.

Lipscomb could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday.

Referencing the latest campaign ad, Hosemann said in a statement late Tuesday that McDaniel was a “pathological liar” who was trying to defame him and his Catholic faith.

The lieutenant governor presides over the 52-member Mississippi Senate, appoints senators to committees and names the committee leaders. Tiffany Longino, an educator, is also running in the Republican primary for lieutenant governor.

The Republican nominee will face Democrat D. Ryan Grover, a business consultant.

Party primaries are Aug. 8, with runoffs Aug. 29. The general election on Nov. 7, with runoffs Nov. 28.

___

Michael Goldberg is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/mikergoldberg.