Mississippi businessman ousts incumbent public service commissioner in GOP primary

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Businessman Nelson “Wayne” Carr defeated first-term Southern District Public Service Commissioner Dane Maxwell in Mississippi’s Republican primary Tuesday.

After ousting the incumbent, Carr will run unopposed in the November general election for south Mississippi’s regional seat on the state Public Service Commission, a three-member group that regulates utilities.

During the campaign, Carr filed multiple ethics complaints against Maxwell, accusing the incumbent of violating campaign finance laws. He alleged Maxwell improperly reported campaign donations.

Carr said in a July statement: “We need to Stop the Steal!”

Maxwell did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Carr’s campaign website says he has worked in the construction industry for 45 years and wants to diversify fuel sources to protect against supply shortages and price spikes.

That faceoff was one of several contested races in Mississippi’s party primaries. In the GOP primary for the Northern District seat on the Public Service Commission, state Rep. Chris Brown defeated Tanner Newman. Brown will run unopposed in the general election after Democrats did not nominate a candidate to replace incumbent Brandon Presley, who is running for governor.

Central District Commissioner Brent Bailey, a Republican, ran unopposed. He will face Democratic state Rep. De’Keither Stamps in the general election.

The general election is Nov. 7.

Michael Goldberg is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Follow him at @mikergoldberg.