Ohio’s Issue 1 fails
Russia-Ukraine war
Big Mega Millions win
Henry Ruggs sentenced
Live updates: Maui wildfires
Politics

Mississippi businessman ousts incumbent public service commissioner in GOP primary

By MICHAEL GOLDBERG
 
Share

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Businessman Nelson “Wayne” Carr defeated first-term Southern District Public Service Commissioner Dane Maxwell in Mississippi’s Republican primary Tuesday.

After ousting the incumbent, Carr will run unopposed in the November general election for south Mississippi’s regional seat on the state Public Service Commission, a three-member group that regulates utilities.

During the campaign, Carr filed multiple ethics complaints against Maxwell, accusing the incumbent of violating campaign finance laws. He alleged Maxwell improperly reported campaign donations.

Carr said in a July statement: “We need to Stop the Steal!”

Other news
Mississippi Republican Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann, right, smiles as he talks with Republican state Sens. Jeremy England, of Vancleave, center, and Scott DeLano, of Biloxi, in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. Hosemann defeated two challengers in the Republican primary for lieutenant governor. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Contentious Mississippi GOP primary race for lieutenant governor exposes rift among conservatives
Republican Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann speaks to reporters after voting in the party primary at his precinct in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. Hosemann who is seeking reelection, faces two opponents in the party primary. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Mississippi Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann wins heated GOP primary as statewide candidates square off
Republican Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves addresses supporters in Jackson, Miss., after winning the party primary Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. Reeves defeated two challengers for the party nomination. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Mississippi GOP Gov. Tate Reeves will face Democrat Brandon Presley in the November election

Maxwell did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Carr’s campaign website says he has worked in the construction industry for 45 years and wants to diversify fuel sources to protect against supply shortages and price spikes.

That faceoff was one of several contested races in Mississippi’s party primaries. In the GOP primary for the Northern District seat on the Public Service Commission, state Rep. Chris Brown defeated Tanner Newman. Brown will run unopposed in the general election after Democrats did not nominate a candidate to replace incumbent Brandon Presley, who is running for governor.

Central District Commissioner Brent Bailey, a Republican, ran unopposed. He will face Democratic state Rep. De’Keither Stamps in the general election.

The general election is Nov. 7.

___

Michael Goldberg is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Follow him at @mikergoldberg.

MICHAEL GOLDBERG
MICHAEL GOLDBERG
Mississippi government and politics reporter