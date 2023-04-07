Mississippi prison guard arrested for smuggling drugs

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A guard at a Mississippi prison has been arrested, accused of smuggling drugs into the facility.

The Mississippi Department of Corrections, in a news release Friday, said Jasmeshia Wilkins, 32, of Mendenhall, was arrested this week at Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Pearl and transported to the Rankin County Detention Center. She faces one count each of possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute, introduction of contraband into a correctional facility and conspiracy.

The department said investigators seized several bags of suspected marijuana, edible gummies containing THC and three cell phones allegedly intended for inmates from her car parked at the prison.

Bond for Wilkins, who had been a correctional officer since November, was set at $142,500. It was unknown if she has an attorney who could speak on her behalf.