Mississippi prosecutor who excluded Black jurors is resigning after more than 30 years

FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Oct. 7, 2022. Bottom row, from left, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, and Associate Justice Elena Kagan. Top row, from left, Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Supreme Court decisions
FILE - Naomi Campbell appears at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film "Jeanne du Barry" at the 76th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, on May 16, 2023. Campbell has welcomed baby No. 2. The British supermodel wrote Thursday on Instagram that her son is a true gift from God. In May 2021, she introduced her firstborn on the cover of British Vogue. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)
Naomi Campbell welcomes baby No. 2
FILE - People walk by Tiffany's flagship store in New York, Nov. 25, 2019. A fire broke out Thursday, June 29, 2023, in the basement of the flagship Tiffany & Co. store on New York's Fifth Avenue, officials said. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Tiffany & Co. flagship store fire
Eco-activist Greta Thunberg attends a press-conference of a newly created working group that will work with the damages caused to Ukraine's ecology as a result of Russia's invasion in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy meets Greta Thunberg
This illustration provided by researchers in June 2023 depicts gravitational waves stretching and squeezing space-time in the universe. On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, researchers reported signals from what they call low-frequency gravitational waves — changes in the fabric of the universe that are created by huge objects moving around and colliding in space. It took decades of work by scientists across the globe to track down the evidence for these super-slow wobbles. (Aurore Simonnet/NANOGrav Collaboration)
Gravitational waves
Race and Ethnicity

Mississippi prosecutor who excluded Black jurors is resigning after more than 30 years

FILE - Prosecutor Doug Evans holds a photo during a trial for Curtis Flowers on June 14, 2010, in Greenwood, Miss. Evans is resigning Friday, June 30, 2023, after more than 30 years as district attorney and four years after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Flowers' final conviction because it found that Evans had excluded Black people from jury service. Evans tried Flowers six times in the 1996 killings of four people. Flowers, who was released from prison in 2019, always maintained his own innocence. (Taylor Kuykendall/The Commonwealth via AP, File)

FILE - Prosecutor Doug Evans holds a photo during a trial for Curtis Flowers on June 14, 2010, in Greenwood, Miss. Evans is resigning Friday, June 30, 2023, after more than 30 years as district attorney and four years after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Flowers’ final conviction because it found that Evans had excluded Black people from jury service. Evans tried Flowers six times in the 1996 killings of four people. Flowers, who was released from prison in 2019, always maintained his own innocence. (Taylor Kuykendall/The Commonwealth via AP, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS
 
Share

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A white Mississippi district attorney has resigned after more than 30 years on the job, during which he prosecuted a Black man six times in the shooting deaths of four people and excluded Black people from juries in a practice that led the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn the man’s conviction and death sentence.

Doug Evans is stepping down Friday, six months before his term ends. He did not immediately return a phone call Thursday seeking comment.

He unsuccessfully ran for a judgeship in 2022 and was not seeking reelection as district attorney this year in a north-central Mississippi district that covers seven counties.

Other news
FILE - Young cotton plants cover acres on a farm in Bolton, Miss., July 13, 2018. The U.S. Labor Department announced Wednesday, June 28, 2023, that it had completed an investigation that found 44 Mississippi farms exploited Black workers in the state by paying higher wages to immigrants. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
Mississippi farms pay overdue wages for favoring immigrants over local Black workers, agency says
The U.S. Labor Department says 44 farms in Mississippi exploited local Black workers by paying higher wages to immigrants on temporary work visas.
FIILE - Cassandra Welchlin, executive director of the Mississippi Black Women's Roundtable, speaks during a news conference about the group’s push for legislators to extend postpartum Medicaid from 60 days to 12 months, Jan. 26, 2023, at the Mississippi Capitol in Jackson. A Mississippi law that takes effect Saturday, July 1, 2023, authorizes a full year of postpartum Medicaid coverage. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
Mississippi’s new laws cover Medicaid for moms, voting, pecan theft, online porn and more
Mississippi has dozens of new laws taking effect Saturday. One limits who can provide help with absentee ballots.
Carlos Rodriguez digs fence post holes Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Houston. Meteorologists say scorching temperatures brought on by a heat dome have taxed the Texas power grid and threaten to bring record highs to the state. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
The heat wave blamed for 13 deaths in Texas so far spreads eastward
Scorching heat blamed for at least 13 deaths in Texas and another in Louisiana is blanketing more of the Southeast.
Undaunted after falling on top of an unsecured lectern, political activist and writer James Meredith speaks to a small assembly attending the celebratory end of his 200 mile walk against crime on his 90th birthday at the Mississippi Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Sunday, June 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
James Meredith risked his life doing civil rights work. At 90, he says religion can help cut crime
James Meredith knew he was putting his life in danger in the 1960s by pursuing what he believes was his mission from God: conquering white supremacy in the segregated state of Mississippi.

Evans has been in office since 1992, and his jury selection tactics were scrutinized for years. His exclusion of Black jurors caused the Supreme Court to overturn the final conviction of Curtis Flowers in June 2019, with Justice Brett Kavanaugh citing a “relentless, determined effort to rid the jury of Black individuals.”

Flowers stood trial six times in the 1996 shooting deaths of four people at a furniture store in Winona, with four convictions and two mistrials. He has always maintained his innocence. Flowers remained in prison for six months after the Supreme Court overturned his final conviction because he was still under indictment, and he was released in December 2019 after a judge set bond.

Mississippi dropped charges against Flowers in September 2020, months after Evans turned the case over to the state attorney general.

The Supreme Court ruling that led to Flowers’ freedom came after American Public Media’s “In the Dark” investigated the case. The podcast recorded jailhouse informant Odell Hallmon in 2017 and 2018 recanting his testimony that Flowers had confessed to him. It also presented an analysis finding a long history of racial bias in jury selection by Evans.

Circuit Judge Joseph H. Loper Jr. on Wednesday appointed Mike Howie, who has been an assistant district attorney for 17 years, to temporarily succeed Evans in Attala, Carroll, Choctaw, Grenada, Montgomery, Webster and Winston counties.

Two other people are running for the district attorney position, both as Republicans. Loper said in his order that Republican Gov. Tate Reeves intends to appoint the winner of the Aug. 8 GOP primary to serve the final months of this term, through December, before beginning a new term in January.