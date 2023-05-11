Residency requirement keeps Mississippi PSC candidate off ballot, justices say

FILE - Mandy Gunasekara, a Republican candidate on the primary ballot for the Northern District Public Service Commissioner post, answers questions regarding a residency challenge in Hinds County Circuit Court, March 22, 2023, in Jackson, Miss. The Mississippi Supreme Court on Thursday, May 11, affirmed a judge's ruling that Gunasekara failed to meet a five-year residency requirement and cannot appear on the ballot. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A former chief of staff for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency won’t appear on the ballot for a Mississippi Public Service Commission post because she failed to meet an in-state residency requirement, the state Supreme Court ruled Thursday.

In a 6-0 decision, justices affirmed a decision made by a circuit court judge in the case of Mandy Gunasekera. She signed up to run as a Republican for the northern district seat on the state commission that regulates utilities.

Gunasekara is a native of Newton County, Mississippi, and worked in Washington for several years on energy policy, including as chief of staff for the Environmental Protection Agency when Donald Trump was president, the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal has reported.

Special Circuit Judge Lamar Pickard ruled that Gunasekara could not fulfill the requirement of being a Mississippi resident for at least five years before the Nov. 7 general election. He based that partly on a finding that she had voted in November 2018 in a local election in Washington.

The two candidates remaining in the northern district Public Service Commission race are both Republicans — Chris Brown and Tanner Newman. The current northern district commissioner, Democrat Brandon Presley, is running for governor.

The three Supreme Court justices from the northern district did not participate in Thursday’s ruling.