Prime Video to add ads
Office of Gun Violence Prevention
This week in not real news
UAW strike grows
Booking a COVID-19 vaccine?
U.S. News

Salt water wedge in the Mississippi River threatens drinking water in Louisiana

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers crews use dredges and pipes to move silt onto an underwater sill along the bottom of the Mississippi River on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, about 20 miles downriver from New Orleans. The sill aims to keep saltwater from the Gulf of Mexico from moving upriver. (Chris Granger/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)
1 of 6 | 

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers crews use dredges and pipes to move silt onto an underwater sill along the bottom of the Mississippi River on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, about 20 miles downriver from New Orleans. The sill aims to keep saltwater from the Gulf of Mexico from moving upriver. (Chris Granger/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers crews use dredges and pipes to move silt onto an underwater sill along the bottom of the Mississippi River on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, about 20 miles downriver from New Orleans. The sill aims to keep saltwater from the Gulf of Mexico from moving upriver. (Chris Granger/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)
2 of 6 | 

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers crews use dredges and pipes to move silt onto an underwater sill along the bottom of the Mississippi River on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, about 20 miles downriver from New Orleans. The sill aims to keep saltwater from the Gulf of Mexico from moving upriver. (Chris Granger/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers crews use dredges and pipes to move silt onto an underwater sill along the bottom of the Mississippi River on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, about 20 miles downriver from New Orleans. The sill aims to keep saltwater from the Gulf of Mexico from moving upriver. (Chris Granger/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)
3 of 6 | 

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers crews use dredges and pipes to move silt onto an underwater sill along the bottom of the Mississippi River on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, about 20 miles downriver from New Orleans. The sill aims to keep saltwater from the Gulf of Mexico from moving upriver. (Chris Granger/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)
The Mississippi River passes in front of the historic St. Louis Cathedral, left, in the French Quarter of New Orleans on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. Concerns are growing that saltwater moving up the Mississippi River from the Gulf of Mexico will reach the city due to the low river. (Chris Granger/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)
4 of 6 | 

The Mississippi River passes in front of the historic St. Louis Cathedral, left, in the French Quarter of New Orleans on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. Concerns are growing that saltwater moving up the Mississippi River from the Gulf of Mexico will reach the city due to the low river. (Chris Granger/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers crews use dredges and pipes to move silt onto an underwater sill along the bottom of the Mississippi River on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, about 20 miles downriver from New Orleans. The sill aims to keep saltwater from the Gulf of Mexico from moving upriver. (Chris Granger/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)
5 of 6 | 

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers crews use dredges and pipes to move silt onto an underwater sill along the bottom of the Mississippi River on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, about 20 miles downriver from New Orleans. The sill aims to keep saltwater from the Gulf of Mexico from moving upriver. (Chris Granger/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)
Mostly empty shelves of bottled water at Fremin's Food Market in Port Sulphur, in Plaquemines Parish, La., as concerns grow over drinking water due to salt water intrusion moving up the nearby Mississippi River on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. Gov. John Bel Edwards urged Louisianans not to panic or buy bottled water in massive bundles. Instead, residents will be notified in advance if saltwater will impact their area. (Chris Granger/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)
6 of 6 | 

Mostly empty shelves of bottled water at Fremin’s Food Market in Port Sulphur, in Plaquemines Parish, La., as concerns grow over drinking water due to salt water intrusion moving up the nearby Mississippi River on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. Gov. John Bel Edwards urged Louisianans not to panic or buy bottled water in massive bundles. Instead, residents will be notified in advance if saltwater will impact their area. (Chris Granger/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)
By SARA CLINE
 
Share

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Salt water from the Gulf of Mexico is creeping up the drought-stricken Mississippi River and threatening drinking water supplies in some Louisiana communities, including New Orleans, prompting the state’s governor to warn Friday he may request federal help.

Gov. John Bel Edwards said during a news conference that he is just a couple days away from requesting an emergency declaration from the federal government to get more agencies to address the issue and authorize the state “to take emergency protective measures with some level of reimbursement available.”

“Unfortunately, we just haven’t had the relief from dry conditions ... so that (saltwater) intrusion is worsening, in the sense that it’s moving further up the river,” Edwards said.

The southeastern corner of the state, Plaquemines Parish, is already under a drinking water advisory due to high salt levels in the water. Bottled water is being distributed to residents.

Other news
Lindsay Bustamante looks at the damage to her home in the aftermath of a wildfire in Evans, La., Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
In a state used to hurricanes and flooding, Louisiana is battling an unprecedented wildfire season
FILE - Khadidah Stone stands on the dividing line between her old Alabama congressional District 7, to her right with River City Church, and her new district, District 2, to her left, in downtown Montgomery, Ala., Sept. 20, 2022. The Supreme Court’s decision last June siding with Black voters on a redistricting case in Alabama gave Democrats and voting rights activists a surprise opportunity ahead of the 2024 elections to have congressional maps redrawn in a handful of states. Fast forward three months and maps in Alabama and other states that could produce more districts represented by Black lawmakers still don’t exist. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)
A Supreme Court redistricting ruling gave hope to Black voters. They’re still waiting for new maps
FILE - Prison guards ride horses that were broken by inmates as they return from farm work detail at the Louisiana State Penitentiary on Aug. 18, 2011, in Angola, La. Men incarcerated at Louisiana State Penitentiary filed a class-action lawsuit Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, contending they have been forced to work in the prison’s fields for little or no pay, even when temperatures soar past 100 degrees. They described the conditions as cruel, degrading and often dangerous. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
Louisiana prisoner suit claims they’re forced to endure dangerous conditions at Angola prison farm

Typically, the river’s flow is sufficient to prevent salt water from moving far upstream. But for the second year in a ro w, hot and dry weather has lowered the Mississippi River’s flow, allowing a denser, heavier layer of salt water from the gulf to force its way upstream.

The river is expected to hit historic lows in the next few weeks, Edwards said.

“Most of the state has been experiencing prolonged drought and above-average heat, and has presented a number for challenges including wildfires, drought, heat-related deaths, injuries and so forth and now saltwater intrusion,” Edwards said.

Officials are addressing the issue in multiple ways, including heightening an existing sill — an underwater levee used to block or slow the wedge of salt water — and bringing in 15 million gallons of fresh water for residents in impacted areas.

“We’re being proactive. We’re applying best practices and lessons learned from the past,” Edwards said.

But what is needed most right now is rain. And not just in Louisiana, but further north to strengthen the river’s flow, Edwards said.

The governor urged Louisianans not to panic or rush to buy bottled water. Instead, residents will be notified in advance if salt water will impact their area.

“We just need to make sure that we are aware of the situation and that we don’t do anything that would exacerbate it and do anything that we reasonably can, as soon as we can, to help us get through this period of time,” Edwards said.