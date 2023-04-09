Mississippi deputy fatally shoots man, state agency says

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy in south Mississippi on Sunday shot and killed a person who approached the deputy’s parked vehicle while holding a weapon, a state agency said.

A news release from the Mississippi Department of Public Safety said the Lincoln County deputy was parked on the side of a state highway when the shooting happened at about 10:30 a.m.

The news release did not name the deputy or the person who was killed. It said no officers were injured.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is examining what happened, as it does with most shootings of or by law enforcement officers in the state. The bureau is a division of the Department of Public Safety.