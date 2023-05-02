Man sought in shooting that wounded Mississippi trooper

MOUND BAYOU, Miss. (AP) — Law enforcement agencies are offering a reward for information about a man suspected of shooting a Mississippi Highway Patrol officer in the arm.

The trooper was shot twice Tuesday morning and the injuries were not life-threatening, according to the state Department of Public Safety.

The department said the shooting happened after the trooper stopped 24-year-old Stanley Self Jr. on U.S. Highway 61 near Mound Bayou. The town is about 125 miles (200 kilometers) northwest of Mississippi’s capital city of Jackson and 105 miles (170 kilometers) southwest of Memphis, Tennessee.

U.S. Marshals in the Northern District of Mississippi and the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Self.

Law enforcement agencies said Self is about 5 feet, 9 inches (1.75 meters) tall, was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and khaki pants, and has a tattoo of a cross on his chest.