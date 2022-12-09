New chief to take over Saltillo Police Department Jan. 1

SALTILLO, Miss. (AP) — A North Mississippi city is getting a new police chief next month.

The City of Saltillo’s Board of Aldermen recently approved the appointment of veteran law enforcement officer Rusty Haynes to take over as the city’s police chief beginning Jan. 1.

Haynes, 57, has more than three decades experience in law enforcement. About 30 years of his career was spent at the Tupelo Police Department where he rose to the rank of captain and oversaw the patrol division, detectives, SWAT and Street Crimes unit, The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reported .

“With his experience, I don’t see anything that will come before him in Saltillo that he hasn’t already seen before,” said Mayor Copey Grantham. “He comes very highly recommended. He is a stand-up guy.”

Haynes will replace Daniel McKinney, who announced earlier this year that he would be retiring at the end of the year after 18 months on the job. The city will host a reception for McKinney next Friday.

Alderman Scottie Clark said most of the Saltillo officers with whom he has spoken hold Haynes “in high regard.”