Patrol: Missouri man dies after being shot by police officer

LAURIE, Mo. (AP) — A central Missouri man has died after being shot by a police officer during a confrontation at a home, police said.

Brian Mummert, 44, of Sunrise Beach, was shot and killed Thursday night by a Laurie police officer, the Laurie police department said in a news release.

When the department was called to a report of domestic assault at a Laurie home, the officer approached Mummert on the porch and asked him to comply with orders after noticing a gun.

The officer fired a shot when Mummert began to draw his weapon, according to police.

The officer was not injured.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol will investigate the shooting.