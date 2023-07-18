FILE - Rapper Tupac Shakur attends a voter registration event in South Central Los Angeles, Aug. 15, 1996. Authorities in Nevada confirmed Tuesday, July 18, 2023, that they served a search warrant this week in connection with the long-unsolved killing of the late rapper Shakur. (AP Photo/Frank Wiese, File)
Police search house in Tupac Shakur case
A man walks by a sign for the lottery in front of a market Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in San Diego. The Powerball jackpot rose yet again to an estimated $1 billion after no winning ticket was sold for the latest drawing. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Powerball jackpot hits $1 billion
A South Korean building complex is seen in the background as North Korean soldiers guard the truce village at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) which separates the two Koreas in Panmunjom, North Korea, Wednesday, June 20, 2018. A tour guide Hwang Myong Jin, on the northern side of the Demilitarized Zone that divides the two Koreas, says that since the summits between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and the presidents of South Korea and the United States, things have quieted down noticeably in perhaps the most iconic symbol of the one last place on Earth where the Cold War still burns hot. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
US soldier detained in North Korea
CORRECTS CIITY AND LOCATION - Former President Donald Trump visits with campaign volunteers at the Elks Lodge Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Trump criminal probe
A digital billboard displays an unofficial temperature, Monday, July 17, 2023, in downtown Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Phoenix breaks heat record
U.S. News

Missouri Supreme Court weighs fate of amendment to restore abortion rights

FILE - Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey speaks to reporters after taking the oath of office in Jefferson City, Mo., Jan. 3, 2023. A constitutional amendment to restore abortion rights in Missouri will move forward after a judge on Tuesday, June 20, broke a standoff between Bailey and the Missouri's state auditor that had halted the process. The auditor estimates that allowing abortions once again could cost local governments at least $51,000. Bailey says the measure would cost between $12 billion and $51 billion. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb, File)
1 of 2 | 

FILE - Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey speaks to reporters after taking the oath of office in Jefferson City, Mo., Jan. 3, 2023. A constitutional amendment to restore abortion rights in Missouri will move forward after a judge on Tuesday, June 20, broke a standoff between Bailey and the Missouri’s state auditor that had halted the process. The auditor estimates that allowing abortions once again could cost local governments at least $51,000. Bailey says the measure would cost between $12 billion and $51 billion. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Republican Scott Fitzpatrick speaks to reporters after being sworn in as Missouri's new state auditor on Jan. 9, 2023, during a ceremony in the Jefferson City Capitol building. A constitutional amendment to restore abortion rights in Missouri will move forward after a judge on Tuesday, June 20, broke a standoff between Fitzpatrick and the Missouri's attorney general that had halted the process. Fitzpatrick estimates that allowing abortions once again could cost local governments at least $51,000. Attorney General Andrew Bailey says the measure would cost between $12 billion and $51 billion. (AP Photo/Summer Ballentine, File)
2 of 2 | 

FILE - Republican Scott Fitzpatrick speaks to reporters after being sworn in as Missouri’s new state auditor on Jan. 9, 2023, during a ceremony in the Jefferson City Capitol building. A constitutional amendment to restore abortion rights in Missouri will move forward after a judge on Tuesday, June 20, broke a standoff between Fitzpatrick and the Missouri’s attorney general that had halted the process. Fitzpatrick estimates that allowing abortions once again could cost local governments at least $51,000. Attorney General Andrew Bailey says the measure would cost between $12 billion and $51 billion. (AP Photo/Summer Ballentine, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By SUMMER BALLENTINE
 
Share

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Whether Missouri voters get a chance weigh in on legalizing abortion is now up to state Supreme Court judges, who on Tuesday heard arguments in a case about Republican infighting that has stalled the amendment’s progress.

Judges did not indicate when they might rule on the case, which centers around a proposed amendment to enshrine in the constitution the individual right to make decisions about abortion, childbirth and birth control. Abortion-rights supporters proposed it after the state banned almost all abortions last summer.

The amendment hit a snag in April, when Republican Attorney General Andrew Bailey refused to sign off on Republican Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick’s cost estimate.

Other news
File - Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., during a Senate Rules Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. Southwest Airlines said Monday, July 17, 2023, it added former U.S. Senator Blunt, to its board of directors. Blunt, 73, spent 14 years in the U.S. House of Representatives and served in the Senate from 2011 until leaving office in January as the fourth-ranking Republican. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Southwest Airlines adds former Republican Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri to its board of directors
Southwest Airlines is adding a former Republican senator to its board of directors. Southwest said Monday that Roy Blunt, who represented Missouri in the Senate and before that the U.S.
FILE - Missouri Sen. Karla May, D-St. Louis, shakes hands with a fellow lawmaker as she enters the House chamber to hear the State of the State address, Jan. 18, 2023, in Jefferson City, Mo. May is running for U.S. Senate in Missouri, she announced Tuesday, July 11, in her hometown. The St. Louis Democrat is vying for the Democratic nomination against St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell and Marine veteran Lucas Kunce. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
Democratic Missouri lawmaker May enters race for US Sen. Hawley’s seat
Democratic state Sen. Karla May is running for U.S. Senate in Missouri. May launched her campaign for Republican U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley’s seat Tuesday in St. Louis.
FILE - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson delivers the State of the State address on Jan. 18, 2023, in Jefferson City, Mo. Parson on Friday, June 30, 2023, signed a close to $52 billion state budget that includes billions of dollars in funding to expand Interstate 70 across the state but also cuts roughly $555 million in spending that lawmakers wanted. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
Missouri’s Parson signs laws for new moms’ health care, ban on texting while driving
Missouri’s Republican Gov. Mike Parson has signed legislation to extend health care for new mothers and prohibit handheld phone use while driving.
FILE - Missouri Rep. Crystal Quade, D-Springfield, stands in front of a map displaying Missouri's 163 House districts in an office at the state Capitol, Jan. 14, 2019, in Jefferson City, Mo. Quade, the Missouri House minority leader, is running for governor, and the Democrat from Springfield, Mo., made the announcement Sunday, July 9, 2023, in a campaign video that featured her bowling through skaters on a roller derby track. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb, File)
Democrat Crystal Quade shows off roller derby skills in Missouri governor campaign launch video
Missouri Democratic Rep. Crystal Quade is running for governor in 2024. The House Democratic minority leader announced her campaign in a Sunday video.

Without Bailey’s approval, abortion-rights supporters have not been able to start work getting the signatures needed to put the measure before voters in 2024.

They sued, and a circuit court judge last month ordered Bailey to approve the cost estimate. He has not, instead appealing to the Supreme Court to validate him.

ACLU attorney Tony Rothert on Tuesday asked judges to force Bailey to act so he no longer can singlehandedly “hold hostage and potentially even kill an initiative.”

“The attorney general’s actions here are the most serious threat to direct democracy that has ever happened in Missouri,” Rothert said.

Assistant Attorney General Jason Lewis told Supreme Court judges Tuesday that Fitzpatrick’s office used “nonsensical methodologies” to calculate the cost estimate of at least $51,000 annually in reduced local tax revenues.

Lewis argued the price tag could be up to $51 billion each year because of reduced tax revenue from fewer births and the complete loss of federal Medicaid funding. That would equate to about one-sixth of the state’s approximately $300 billion annual GDP.

“The auditor could have and should have done more,” Lewis said.

Auditor’s Office attorney Robert Tillman said the Attorney General’s Office engaged in “legal gymnastics” to defend the stonewalling.

“The attorney general would have you believe that facts and figures are argumentative and prejudicial,” Tillman said. “But numbers are numbers.”

___

For more AP coverage of the abortion issue: https://apnews.com/hub/abortion