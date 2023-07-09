Off-duty Missouri deputy dies when motorcycle is struck by suspected drunk-driver
TROY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri deputy died when his motorcycle was struck by a man suspected of drunk-driving, authorities said.
Steven Tucker, 60, of Troy, Missouri, was off-duty riding his Harley-Davidson around 7:25 p.m. Saturday on a two-lane road when a car crossed the center line and struck the motorcycle head-on. Tucker had just joined the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office earlier this year.
The 35-year-old driver of the car was hospitalized with serious injuries.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating. The sheriff’s office said on Facebook that the car’s driver was drunk, and urged people never to get behind the wheel when they’ve been drinking.
As of Sunday, no arrest has been made.