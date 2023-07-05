(AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin)
Ransomware school hacks
President Joe Biden waves as he walks to board Air Force One at Dover Air Force Base, Del., Monday, June 19, 2023, as he heads to California. Biden is ramping up his reelection effort this week with four fundraisers in the San Francisco area, as his campaign builds up its coffers and lays strategic foundations for 2024. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Biden social media ruling
CORRECTS DATE - This image provided by Planet Labs PBC shows the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Southern Ukraine on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Ukraine and Russia are accusing each other of planning to attack one of the world's largest nuclear power plants. But neither side provided evidence to support their claims of an imminent threat to the facility in southeastern Ukraine that is occupied by Russian troops. (Planet Labs PBC via AP)
Russia-Ukraine nuclear plants
Palestinians walk on a damaged road in the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank, Wednesday, July 5, 2023, after the Israeli army withdrew its forces from the militant stronghold. The withdrawal of troops from the camp ended an intense two-day operation that killed at least 13 Palestinians, drove thousands of people from their homes and left a wide swath of damage in its wake. One Israeli soldier was also killed. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)
West Bank conflict
A Just Stop Oil protester runs onto Court 18 and releases confetti and a jigsaw puzzle on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Wimbledon Day 3
U.S. News

8 traffic fatalities, 4 drownings in Missouri over long July Fourth weekend

 
Share

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Eight people died on Missouri roads over the long Fourth of July weekend, and four people drowned on the state’s waterways, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said Wednesday.

The patrol said 56-year-old James Roy of Kansas City, Missouri, drowned in Lake of the Ozarks on Saturday. Hamsa Mohamed, 41, of St. Louis, drowned Saturday after jumping from a cliff into the Big River in Jefferson County.

Two others drowned on Tuesday. A 6-year-old boy died at Lake of the Ozarks. His name was not released. In western Missouri, 22-year-old Carlos Antonio of St. Joseph drowned while swimming at Smithville Lake.

Other news
FILE - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson delivers the State of the State address on Jan. 18, 2023, in Jefferson City, Mo. Parson on Friday, June 30, 2023, signed a close to $52 billion state budget that includes billions of dollars in funding to expand Interstate 70 across the state but also cuts roughly $555 million in spending that lawmakers wanted. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
Missouri governor signs off on I-70 expansion and $52B state budget
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has approved a close to $52 billion state budget that includes billions in funding to expand Interstate 70 across the state.
FILE - U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Privacy, Technology and the Law, speaks during a hearing on artificial intelligence, May 16, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Missouri attorney general's office was ordered on Wednesday, June 28, to pay $242,000 in legal fees for violations of the state's open records law that occurred when Hawley held the office. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Missouri ordered to pay $242K for open records law violations while Josh Hawley was attorney general
A judge has ordered the Missouri attorney general’s office to pay $242,000 in legal fees for violations of the open records law that occurred when current U.S. Sen.
FILE - Hairstylist Bunnei Johnson checks out the scene on the fifth floor of a building at 1409 Washington Ave., where 10 teens were shot overnight, one fatally, during a party in the building in downtown St. Louis, June 18, 2023. A former judge, state lawmaker and criminologist on Wednesday, June 29, filed initiative petitions that would amend Missouri's Constitution to allow St. Louis and other local governments to adopt their own gun policies. (David Carson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP, File)
Missouri locals sidestep pro-gun lawmakers to put limits on firearms
St. Louisians are trying to change Missouri’s Constitution so the city and other urban areas can enact stricter gun rules.
FILE - This undated photo provided by Dallas County Sheriff's Office in Buffalo, Missouri shows Timothy Norton. Norton was sentenced Tuesday, June 28, 2023, to life in prison after pleading guilty in the death of a woman who was kept in a cage and dismembered in southwest Missouri in 2021. Another man, James Phelps, entered an Alford plea earlier this year in the same case and was also sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole. (Dallas County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)
2nd Missouri man sentenced in death of woman who was caged, dismembered
One of two Missouri men charged in the death of a woman who was kept in a cage and later dismembered has been sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree murder.

Three of the five traffic deaths happened Saturday, while the other five were on Tuesday. A 13-year-old boy died Saturday near the northwestern Missouri town of Stanberry when the vehicle he was in left the road and overturned several times.

Troopers worked 390 traffic crashes during the holiday period that began Friday night and ended Tuesday. Troopers made 116 driving while intoxicated arrests and 21 drug arrests, the patrol said.